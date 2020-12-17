B.C. Premier Horgan, Consul General Austria hail FCCHS for 12 Days of Christmas event

The Filipino community has welcomed with great enthusiasm the Labindalawang Araw ng Pasko or 12 Days of Christmas presentation by the Filipino Canadian Cultural Heritage Society (FCCHS).

The digital event has begain airing at the FCCHS YouTube Channel “fcchs society”, and the response has been tremendous for its offerings, which include cultural and culinary presentations.

More episodes are coming, with the next one on Thursday (December 17).

FCCHS is co-presenting Labindalawang Araw ng Pasko with 88 Supermarket, the Filipino-Canadian community in the Yukon Territories, ReyFort Media Group, and Pinoy Buzz.

The Surrey-based FCCHS was congratulated by B.C. Premier John Horgan.

In a message to the FCCHS, Horgan also praised artists and culinary experts who are part of the Labindalawang Araw ng Pasko.

Referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the B.C. Premier said that the incoming 2021 year brings new hope for everyone.

Horgan also greeted the Filipino community a merry Christmas and safe New Year.

In a separate message, Philippine Consul General Maria Andrelita Austria also congratulated FCCHS and its partners for the Labindalawang Araw ng Pasko.

Austria said that Christmas is one of the most awaited occasions among Filipinos.

According to the Filipino diplomat, Christmas has always been about the Lord, giving back to others, and family.

Austria also said that Filipinos should be proud of their contributions to Canada, especially during this time of pandemic.

Austria noted that many Filipinos are in the frontlines, working as healthcare professionals, among others.

Austria said that better days lie ahead for everyone.

