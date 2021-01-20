JUAN ON JUAN:Rosette Correa starts new series for ReyFort Media Group

Rosette Correa starts new Juan on Juan series for ReyFort Media Group

Rosette Correa wears a lot of hats in the local community with a singular vision of uplifting Filipino Canadians.

Correa, a multi-media journalist, anchors Philippine News Canada-Balitang Vancouver, a prime TV news program aired over Shaw Multicultural Channel.

The University of the Philippines-educated professional also writes a regular column called Breaking Point in the Philippine Asian News Today or PNT, where is also Senior Editor.

PNT is the flagship paper of the ReyFort Media Group, which also produces Philippine News Canada-Balitang Vancouver.

In the community, Correa sits on the board of the Filipino Canadian Cultural Heritage Society, a nonprofit that seeks to celebrate Filipino culture in Canada.

Correa, a mother to two girls, works as an educator at the Immaculate Conception School in Delta, B.C.

As a woman of faith, Correa is committed to bring God’s message to all. She and her husband are members of the Couples for Christ.

Correa is starting a new series for ReyFort Media Group to highlight the achievements of Filipino Canadians.

Called Juan on Juan, the series will also include people outside the community who have helped Filipinos in a variety of ways and circumstances.

Correa recalls that she pitched the concept to ReyFort Media Group executives Rey and wife Araceli Fortaleza, as well as Rolly Fortaleza, director of Philippine News Canada-Balitang Vancouver.

“We need to highlight stories about Filipino Canadians, and not just those who have achieved success in their respective fields,” Correa relates. “We also have to feature day-to-day Filipino Canadians who fulfilled their dream of coming to Canada.”

Correa adds that she also wants to promote talented Filipino Canadians in the arts.

“The title Juan on Juan is a play on ‘one-on-one’, because it will take a look at Filipino Canadians and their personal stories,” she says.

Correa explains that the name Juan is the name most typically associated with Filipinos.

Juan is the everyman, the personification of the Filipino. The Filipino is Juan dela Cruz.

“I will feature them in the article by doing an interview, a one-on-one, thus, Juan on Juan,” Correa says.

These stories will be collated by the end of the year for what may likely be a coffee table book to be published by the ReyFort Media Group.

ReyFort Media Group CEO Rey Fortaleza explains that the Juan on Juan series will celebrate outstanding Filipino Canadians as well as non-Filipino friends of the community.

“As media entrepreneur, I work with kind-hearted individuals and business persons outside of the Filipino community who have shown kindness and compassion to Filipinos,” Fortaleza says.

Fortaleza adds that the prospective book will likely carry the title along the lines of: “Juan on Juan – One-on-one Talks with Outstanding Filipino Canadians and Friends of the Filipino Community.”

According to Fortaleza, he looks forward to gathering people to be featured on Juan on Juan in a celebration toward the end of 2021.

“With the vaccine now being rolled out, I have high hopes that we can all come together again,” Fortaleza notes.

