Tips to prevent a leading cause of house fires in the kitchen

Surrey, BC – Cooking fires are one of the leading causes of residential fires– mostly from leaving food unattended and from grease fires. Accidents will happen but there are ways you can reduce your risk of having a cooking fire in your home. These tips should be discussed with all members in your household to keep everyone safe.

• Stay in the kitchen when cooking with open pans and pots.

• Turn the stove off if you must leave the room for more than a few minutes. Unattended cooking resulting in a fire is often a result of simple forgetfulness.

• Check food regularly and use a timer to remind you when your food is cooked.

• Never store items in the oven or on the stove top. It may seem convenient but if the oven or stovetop is accidently turned on, a fire will occur.

• Never pour water on a grease fire, it will only cause the fire to spread. A grease fire can be extinguished smothering it with a lid.

• Keep barbeques away from the side of the house and be aware of any material directly above the barbeque which can ignite if exposed to direct flame and heat.

The Surrey Fire Service HomeSafe program can assist with identifying the fire risks in your home. For more information, go to www.surrey.ca/homesafe and book a visit.

