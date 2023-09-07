‘It’s Showtime’ to appeal MTRCB suspension

MANILA – The ABS-CBN noontime program “It’s Showtime” reaffirmed its position that it has not broken any pertinent law, which was purportedly the basis for the MTRCB’s suspension of its broadcast.

On Tuesday, host Jhong Hilario acknowledged the decision made by the MTRCB on Monday to suspend “It’s Showtime” for 12 days following the finality of the board’s ruling.

Nevertheless, Hilario made it known that the noontime program plans to submit a motion for a reconsideration.

In the meantime, as this appeal is being reviewed, Hilario stated that “It’s Showtime” remains committed to bringing happiness to its dedicated audience.

“Natanggap namin ang ruling ng MTRCB na nag-uutos na isuspinde ang ‘It’s Showtime’ sa loob ng 12 araw mula sa pinalidad ng desisyong ito. Kami ay maghahain ng motion for reconsideration dahil nanininiwala kami na walang nangyaring paglabag sa anumang batas. Habang nakabinbin ang motion for reconsideration, ang desisyon ng suspensyon ng programa ay hindi pa pinal at epektibo,” he said.

“Kaya sa ngayon ay patuloy niyo pong mapapanood ang ‘It’s Showtime.’ Patuloy din kaming makikipag-ugnayagan sa MTRCB para makapagpatuloy ang ‘It’s Showtime’ ng libangan at saya sa minamahal naming Madlang Pipol,” he added.

On behalf of the “It’s Showtime” family, Hilario also conveyed their deepest appreciation to the viewers for their steadfast support of the show.

“Buong puso po kaming nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng nagmamahal at sumusuporta sa ‘It’s Showtime,’” he said. (ab-cbn)

