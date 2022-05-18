PIKE FAMILY & FRIENDS RAISE $100,000 FOR RICHMOND HOSPITAL’S EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT IN MEMORY OF PARENTS

When Barb Pike joined Richmond Hospital as an emergency nurse in the ‘80s little did she know that one day she’d be honoured for the positive impact she made in caring for others. After Barb and her husband Reg’s passing in late 2020, with the support of family and friends, their sons Scott and Bryant Pike raised over $100,000 for Richmond Hospital’s Emergency Department to honour Barb and Reg.

Barb was a compassionate nurse for 40 years, with over 25 of those years as a Patient Care Coordinator at Richmond Hospital’s Emergency Department. During her time at the hospital she developed a reputation for putting patients at ease with her reassuring nature. She retired in 2012.

Born and raised in Richmond, Reg was a charismatic, dependable business and salesman in multiple industries throughout his life before retiring in 2013. He was known for his unwavering devotion to his family and friends.

“We wanted to memorialize our parents for the compassionate and caring people they were, and recognize the profound impact they had on family, friends growing up, and the patients of Richmond Hospital,” says son Bryant. “We hope that this donation will continue her legacy and help to create a positive health care experience for others. Scott and I would like to thank all our family and friends who helped contribute.”

“Barb was an integral part of Richmond Hospital for many years and was known for delivering the very best in patient care,” states Natalie Meixner, President and CEO, Richmond Hospital Foundation. “We are grateful to the Pike family and their friends for supporting Richmond Hospital Foundation so we can continue to provide the highest quality of care for our community.”

To learn more about the Pike Family & Friends memorial fundraiser visit: https://www.richmondhospitalfoundation.com/barbara-reginald-pikes-memorial-fundraiser/

CAPTION: The Pike Family and Natalie Meixner, President and CEO, Richmond Hospital Foundation (second row, far right)

