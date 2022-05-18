PIKE FAMILY & FRIENDS RAISE $100,000 FOR RICHMOND HOSPITAL’S EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT IN MEMORY OF PARENTS

  • administrator2
  • May 18, 2022
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 48

    • When Barb Pike joined Richmond Hospital as an emergency nurse in the ‘80s little did she know that one day she’d be honoured for the positive impact she made in caring for others. After Barb and her husband Reg’s passing in late 2020, with the support of family and friends, their sons Scott and Bryant Pike raised over $100,000 for Richmond Hospital’s Emergency Department to honour Barb and Reg.

    Barb was a compassionate nurse for 40 years, with over 25 of those years as a Patient Care Coordinator at Richmond Hospital’s Emergency Department. During her time at the hospital she developed a reputation for putting patients at ease with her reassuring nature. She retired in 2012.

    Born and raised in Richmond, Reg was a charismatic, dependable business and salesman in multiple industries throughout his life before retiring in 2013. He was known for his unwavering devotion to his family and friends.

    “We wanted to memorialize our parents for the compassionate and caring people they were, and recognize the profound impact they had on family, friends growing up, and the patients of Richmond Hospital,” says son Bryant. “We hope that this donation will continue her legacy and help to create a positive health care experience for others. Scott and I would like to thank all our family and friends who helped contribute.”

    “Barb was an integral part of Richmond Hospital for many years and was known for delivering the very best in patient care,” states Natalie Meixner, President and CEO, Richmond Hospital Foundation. “We are grateful to the Pike family and their friends for supporting Richmond Hospital Foundation so we can continue to provide the highest quality of care for our community.”

    To learn more about the Pike Family & Friends memorial fundraiser visit: https://www.richmondhospitalfoundation.com/barbara-reginald-pikes-memorial-fundraiser/

     

     

    CAPTION: The Pike Family and Natalie Meixner, President and CEO, Richmond Hospital Foundation (second row, far right)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Surrey to plant 12,000+ trees in 2022 as city recognized as ‘Tree City’ for third year

    Next Story

    Meds For Kids

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 19 May 2022
      4 hours ago No comment

      Happy Birthday Carmela!

      Carmela Del Rosario celebrated her birthday on April 27 and the celebration was for the whole month of April to accommodate all her friends, supporters and many fans. Here’s Carmela’s thank you messages for all her birthday wishes, “Thank you all for your well wishes and greetings (wall/inbox) on ...

    • 19 May 2022
      4 hours ago No comment

      Christian Bables, Vince Rillon, Brillante Mendoza feted at Asian Film Festival

      Filipino films won major awards at the 19th Asian Film Festival (AFF 19) which was held onsite in Rome, Italy last April 7 to 13. The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) brought a total of five Filipino films to the AFF 19, including films by Lifetime Achievement ...

    • 19 May 2022
      4 hours ago No comment

      Mike de Leon’s restored ‘Itim’ makes it to 2022 Cannes Classics

      MANILA —  Mike de Leon’s first feature film “Itim” has been selected for this year’s Cannes Classics, the special section at the annual Cannes Film Festival dedicated to restored classics, documentaries about cinema, tributes and masterclasses. The good news was officially announced on Monday night (Philippine time), May 2, ...

    • 19 May 2022
      4 hours ago No comment

      It’s Barangay’s ‘never-say die’ attitude, Bebe!

      Matapos mawala ang korona ng PBA Philippine Cup, wala sinuman ang nag-akala na makababangon pa ang Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Gin Kings sa pagkakadapa sa una sa dalawang torneong inihanda ng liga sa ika-46th Season nito. Dala ng pandemya ng Covid, 19 na mahigit dalawang taon nang pananalasa sa ...

    %d bloggers like this: