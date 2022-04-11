The Philippine Consulate General led by Consul General Andrelita Austria welcomed Canadian Minister of Economic Development Ranj Pillai, as a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with as Yukon was signed and will be opening its doors to more Filipino workers under its newly signed bilateral labor agreement with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). Ambassador to Canada Rodolfo Robles gave his opening remarks to the officers present at the signing. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was finally signed last Friday and aims to provide more employment opportunities and protection for overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in Yukon.

Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III in an online message said the accord will give access to OFWs to make use of the Yukon Nominee Program (YNP), which is used by employers looking to fill critical vacancies unoccupied by Canadians or permanent residents.

Filipino workers would be able to make use of YNP once the necessary implementing guidelines for it are issued by the concerned Joint Working Committee. Currently, there are an estimated 5,000 Filipinos, most are already permanent residents or Canadian citizens, living in Yukon.

PAL’s Allan Coo and Dennis Parry of Air North, were also present for some announcements regarding travel to Yukon. Deputy Consul General Arlene Magno hosted the event.

