Meds for Kids

  • administrator2
  • April 12, 2022
  • Community Announcement
  • Page Views 39

    •  

    About the Fundraising:

    My father, Dr. Pablo Abella, a Harvard-trained Pediatrician, always had a dream of creating a fundraiser to help children in the Philippines gain access to essential and often life-saving medication – Meds for Kids.

    He often encountered situations where parents could not afford crucial medicines, including antibiotics for their sick children. Unfortunately, my father was never able to fulfill his dream before he passed away, so I am picking up this mantra.

    My goal is to raise $10,000 to provide medicine for kids in need in Cebu City, Philippines. I’m an integral part of the Filipino community in Vancouver and am asking my friends and the community to support this cause. Hopefully, this will become an annual event. We are hosting a Golf Tournament at Mayfair Lakes on Friday, August 5, 2022. Join us for a fun day of golf, prizes, and a wonderful dinner.

    *All sponsors will receive social media posts, mention on all printed materials; banners on the golf course; and product introduction opportunities.

    To register, please email Lynne Lim at egatlynne@icloud.com, call 604-720-8010 or complete the attached Sponsorship/ Prize Donation Agreement Form.

