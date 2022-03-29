Lolit Solis on Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez: ‘Hindi na raw posible na magbalikan’

  March 29, 2022
  • March 29, 2022
  Entertainment
  • Page Views 22

    • Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez are yet to confirm talks about their alleged breakup but many already believe it is irreversible truth.

    Veteran showbiz scribe Lolit Solis dipped her fingers into the matter recently, taking to Instagram to declare: “Hindi na raw posible na magbalikan sila Tom Rodriguez at Carla Abellana…”

    She added, “Parang iyon paghihiwalay nila nagkaruon na ng closure at hindi na puwede pang ibalik sa dati.”

    “Baka nga sa kaso nilang dalawa nawala narin pati respeto kaya mahirap ng maayos pa,” she went on. “Nanghihinayang ang marami dahil hindi nila akalain sa ganito ito magtatapos. Nakita pa naman nila na parang perfect match nuon una ang dalawa. Ang ganda pa naman nila together at iniisip mo na siguro ang gaganda ng mga magiging anak ng dalawa.”

    She thinks their ongoing estrangement didn’t help matters any.

    She opined, “Dahil lalo pa silang nagkalayo.”

    “Siguro nga, na outgrow nila ang love nila, kaya nawala ito at ngayon nga ay parang naging sour o mapait pa ang resulta,” she added.

    “Sana naman matagpuan din nila sng happiness someday, dahil mukha naman mabait silang mga tao at karapat dapat lumigaya. Better luck next time Tom Rodriguez and Carla Abellana, love will find a way into your heart…”

    Rumor about the couple’s separation emerged January, just three months after they got married.

    There are speculations it was caused by a third party on the side of Tom. (S. Bernardino mb.com)

