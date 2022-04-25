Julie Anne San Jose, Jessica Villarubin, and Xian Lim headline “Stronger Together: GMA Pinoy TV at Expo 2020 Dubai” concert!

  April 25, 2022
  Entertainment
    • As the biggest global Expo draws to an exciting close this month, Kapuso fans in Dubai will be treated to reinvigorating performances as GMA Network’s flagship international channel, GMA Pinoy TV, will be holding a special concert this March 30 at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, Dubai Expo Grounds. Doors open at 8 PM and show starts at 9 PM.

    “Stronger Together: GMA Pinoy TV at Expo 2020 Dubai,” the musical extravaganza will be headlined by none other than Asia’s Limitless Star, Julie Anne San Jose, who sang GMA Pinoy TV’s latest station ID, “Stronger Together” and popularized the Stronger Together TikTok dance challenge that already hit more than 1 million views.

    Joining this most-awaited Kapuso comeback concert are “The Clash Season 3” Grand Champion, Jessica Villarubin, and actor-filmmaker Xian Lim. This will mark Xian’s first Kapuso project abroad. Soon, he will star in GMA Pinoy TV’s upcoming series “False Positive.” Meanwhile, Jessica, who emerged as one of the promising vocal performers of GMA, will serenade thousands of concertgoers who are excited to hear OPM live once again. This is Jessica’s first international concert.

    With the theme #StrongerTogether, the concert aims to share the message that Filipinos abroad, though separated by distance, can draw strength from each other and still unite in facing the adversities in life.

    This event is a highlight of GMA Pinoy TV’s “Stronger Together” campaign in the Middle East and also supports the culmination of the Expo 2020 Dubai specifically for the Filipino community in the UAE.

    The concert was made possible through the partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry and official media partners, The Filipino Times and TAG 91.1. The artists’ costumes will be sponsored by Filipino fashion designer Ryan Pacioles of Atelier Zuhra.

    Kapuso fans in the Philippines and anywhere abroad can also get to watch GMA Pinoy TV @ Expo 2020 Dubai via livestream. Just go to the GMA Pinoy TV Facebook page www.facebook.com/gmapinoytv.

    For more information, visit www.gmapinoytv.com and follow GMA Pinoy TV on FacebookInstagramTikTokYouTubeTwitter, and Viber community.

