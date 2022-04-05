Janine mum on rumored romance with Paulo

Janine Gutierrez is mum about the rumor that she and

“Merry Me, Marry You” leading man Paulo Avelino are getting close.

The two have been spotted enjoying time together in an out-of-town trip.

When it comes to the news that her former boyfriend, Rayver Cruz, is singing beautiful music with Julie Ann San Jose, Janine is also quiet.

The 32-year-old award-winning actress said her mom, actress Lotlot de Leon, has reminded her to be careful when it comes to matters of the heart.

“Sa magandang school pa naman daw ako nagtapos, kaya huwag akong tatang-tanga sa pag-ibig,” said Janine.

Janine finished college at the Ateneo de Manila University.

