Fundraising Concert By Various Artists

A young Filipino Canadian singer-songwriter Audrey Rose Arellano teamed up with Kumander Daot, a famous vlogger in the Philippines, and organized a charity fundraising event thru facebook livestream held on March 13, 2022. This featured the band Orange and Lemons, some local and international artists.

It is in collaboration with Circulo Pampangueno of British Columbia, on their first fundraising event for 2022, headed by their President Arman Arellano and the current CP Directors and Officers.

Names of artists participated were Orange and Lemons: Philippines, Alecs Rivera: Vancouver, Vincent Eco: Cebu, Salve Dayao: Vancouver, Tatianna Tinitigan:Vancouver

Paul Bordado: Naga City, Mayo Landicho: Vancouver, Julia Lopez: Calamba Laguna

Jono Hilario: Vancouver, Goldie: Vancouver, Gio Levy: Vancouver, Bryan Estafa: Sydney Australia, Bas Buwalda: Singapore, Dey Rose: Vancouver and Arman Arellano: Vancouver.

The money raised will help to support our Kababayans in Sitio Maytubig, Barangay Bayanihan Libjo Dinagat in the Philippines. It is a small fishing village devastated by Typhoon Odette. The community can only be reached by boat and the only livelihood of the families living there is fishing. It will help rebuild their lives by buying or fixing their boats for livelihood and building their homes toppled by the typhoon.

The support was overwhelming and it resulted to thousands of views and shares. It was a huge success with everyone collective effort the amount raised was $2543.22 CAD = PHP 104,272 .

Special mention to April Moran of Bayong Canada, having the same advocacy of helping kababayans, promoted the event and held a raffle draw of bayong bags for a cause.

The online fundraising video will remain posted on Dey Rose facebook page, so everyone can still have the chance to watch it.

