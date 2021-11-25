Aling Mary’s Sponsors Sto Nino Shrine fundraiser

  • admin
  • November 25, 2021
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 55

    • A fundraising at the Don Bosco Youth Centre in Surrey to raise money for the Sto Nino de Cebu Shrine to be built in Agassiz, BC was organized by Rey and Lily Reyes and Aling Mary’s family. The fundraiser received $16,650.00, and all the proceeds of the ticket sales and other donations were donated to Fr. Dennis Flores of St. Anthony de Padua Parish in Agassiz and chair of the project. The amount was turned-over to Tony Ortega who is a member of the steering committee.

    The Aling Mary’s family acknowledged the help of Marie and Boy Holgado and Gina and Roy Roldan for matching the amount raised. Lily told a touching story about how her devotion to the Sto Nino helped their family open four Aling Mary’s branches all over Metro Vancouver, so when she was asked to help organize the fundraiser, she did not hesitate to provide all the food and beverages. The fundraising team is composed of Tony & Mary Ortega, Zenia, Bebot, Mary, Daisy and Art Mallares, Iven Yap, Roy and Mylene Monsanto, Kathy and Reino Quano, Mirasol Vega, Mel Abonita, Connie, Lourdes, Ching Colobong, Ed Panes and Maribeth & Gemma. They thanked their partners in their fundraising efforts, including the Fil-Canadian Cultural Heritage Society (FCCHS) in Surrey, as well as BISDAK, Cebuano Association, Bicolano Association, and Starbox, as well as those who worked hard to make the fundraiser a successful event.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Heber Bartolome, folk music icon of ‘Tayo’y Mga Pinoy’ fame, passes away

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 25 November 2021
      2 days ago No comment

      Aling Mary’s Sponsors Sto Nino Shrine fundraiser

      A fundraising at the Don Bosco Youth Centre in Surrey to raise money for the Sto Nino de Cebu Shrine to be built in Agassiz, BC was organized by Rey and Lily Reyes and Aling Mary’s family. The fundraiser received $16,650.00, and all the proceeds of the ticket sales ...

    • 19 November 2021
      1 week ago No comment

      Heber Bartolome, folk music icon of ‘Tayo’y Mga Pinoy’ fame, passes away

      Heber Bartolome, the Filipino folk music legend who preached the value of self-worth in his masterpiece “Tayo’y Mga Pinoy,” died Monday night, his brother Jesse confirmed. He was 74. “Nawalan siya ng pulso kaya dinala sa Veterans (Memorial Medical Center),” Jesse told ABS-CBN News. “Mahusay na pintor (Heber), matulungin ...

    • 18 November 2021
      1 week ago No comment

      BBM caravan set for November 20 in Richmond

      Local supporters of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. are scheduled to hold a caravan on Saturday (November 20) in Richmond. The motorcade starts at 5599 Lynas Lane at 2 p.m. and will end at the South Arm Park. Caravans are also scheduled in other cities across Canada. The events happen ...

    • 18 November 2021
      1 week ago No comment

      Leni caravan draws hundreds

      A caravan by local supporters of Leni Robredo made a big splash amid the stormy weather. More than 300 people and at least 120 cars made the November 14 motorcade that started in Vancouver and ended in Richmond. The caravan was organized by Global Filipinos Leni, BC Kami Kay ...

    • 10 November 2021
      2 weeks ago No comment

      Lugaw, caravan in Vancouver for Leni

      Vancouver-based supporters of Leni Robredo will hold two events this weekend in support of their presidential candidate. One is on Saturday (November 13), wherein lugaw, a favourite Pinoy food also called goto and known here in Canada as congee, will be served. The lugawan will be held at Trout ...

    %d bloggers like this: