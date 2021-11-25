Aling Mary’s Sponsors Sto Nino Shrine fundraiser

A fundraising at the Don Bosco Youth Centre in Surrey to raise money for the Sto Nino de Cebu Shrine to be built in Agassiz, BC was organized by Rey and Lily Reyes and Aling Mary’s family. The fundraiser received $16,650.00, and all the proceeds of the ticket sales and other donations were donated to Fr. Dennis Flores of St. Anthony de Padua Parish in Agassiz and chair of the project. The amount was turned-over to Tony Ortega who is a member of the steering committee.

The Aling Mary’s family acknowledged the help of Marie and Boy Holgado and Gina and Roy Roldan for matching the amount raised. Lily told a touching story about how her devotion to the Sto Nino helped their family open four Aling Mary’s branches all over Metro Vancouver, so when she was asked to help organize the fundraiser, she did not hesitate to provide all the food and beverages. The fundraising team is composed of Tony & Mary Ortega, Zenia, Bebot, Mary, Daisy and Art Mallares, Iven Yap, Roy and Mylene Monsanto, Kathy and Reino Quano, Mirasol Vega, Mel Abonita, Connie, Lourdes, Ching Colobong, Ed Panes and Maribeth & Gemma. They thanked their partners in their fundraising efforts, including the Fil-Canadian Cultural Heritage Society (FCCHS) in Surrey, as well as BISDAK, Cebuano Association, Bicolano Association, and Starbox, as well as those who worked hard to make the fundraiser a successful event.

