“Marry Me, Marry You” JANINE GETS MARRIED IN FIRST LOOK FOR HER FIRST KAPAMILYA TELESERYE

Viewers are excited for award-winning actress and new Kapamilya Janine Gutierrez’s first ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You” as its first look earned over a million views just six hours after it was released by ABS-CBN Entertainment and Dreamscape on Facebook and YouTube on Wednesday (June 30).

Shot like a wedding film, the ten-minute video shows Janine donning a white wedding gown and a veil as she walks down the aisle towards her leading man Paulo Avelino, while their co-stars and directors also dressed the part and were present as guests in what appears to be a wedding ceremony.

“I’m really excited because based on what we’ve shot so far, you can really feel the ‘kilig’ so I’m sure the viewers will be able to feel it too. I’ve been praying for this kind of storyline that’s sweet, heartfelt, romantic but with a touch of comedy. It also shows real experiences and the dreams that we want to attain in life,” shared Janine, who won the Gawad Urian Best Actress award last year.

Paulo also shared his anticipation and said, “I’m very excited since this is Janine’s first teleserye with ABS. I’m always very excited to work with people that I haven’t been able to work with, not just Janine, but a lot of the cast as well. Who wouldn’t feel excited to get to work with someone as beautiful as Janine every day?”

Like Janine, Sunshine Dizon and Jake Ejercito are also making their debut in a Kapamilya teleserye through “Marry Me, Marry You.”

In the light family drama series, Janine and Paulo play Camille and Andrei, two individuals who come from two completely different families but are bound together because of their love for each other.

According to one of the show’s directors, Dwein Ruedas-Baltazar, viewers will be able to relate to and find comfort in watching the program.

“I wanted something that the audience can come home to, aside from just relating to it, especially if they feel drained in life. When they watch the show, I want them to feel comfort and as if it’s their mini-sanctuary,” shared Direk Dwein.

Direk Jojo Saguin, on the other hand, said that even if it is not the “typical teleserye,” viewers will still be able to gain insightful lessons about family and find inspiration in the series.

“As much as possible, our goal is to be light but we want viewers to still be touched by the story. It’s different because even if it won’t have very dramatic scenes or confrontational shouting matches, it is still very heartfelt,” said Direk Jojo.

Direk Jojo also added, “They will be able to relate to the families in the story because even if they encounter problems, they’re still a happy family. They can learn valuable lessons. In the end, family is love. Family is forever.”

The star-studded cast also includes veteran actors Cherry Pie Picache, Vina Morales, Teresa Loyzaga, Lito Pimentel, Joko Diaz, Jett Pangan, and Edu Manzano.

Also part of the cast are up-and-coming young stars EJ Jallorina, Iana Bernardez, Luis Vera Perez, Fino Herrera, Adrian Lindayag, Keann Johnson, Angelica Lao, Analain Salvador, and Meanne Espinoza.

Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, “Marry Me, Marry You” will soon air on ABS-CBN platforms.

