Actress Yam Concepcion headlines Surrey’s Fiesta Extravaganza

One of the most recognized faces in the Philippine entertainment industry tops the bill of talents who

will provide star power for the Fiesta Extravaganza event happening in Surrey from July 22 to July 23.

Actress Yam Concepcion, who is known for roles in movie hits like “Init ng Magdamag”, will appear at

Fiesta Extravaganza, the biggest celebration of Filipino culture and heritage in the Lower Mainland in

2023.

Concepcion rose to fame on the 2013 daytime television series “Dugong Buhay”. In 2012, she starred in

the movie “Rigodon”.

The popular actress also starred in “Ang Probinsyano” (2015), and the 2018 TV series “Halik sa Jade”.

Before entering the movies, Concepcion was a drummer in a band.

Fiesta Extravaganza enjoys the support of two presentors or major sponsors.

These are BMO, one of the biggest banks in North America, and Vancouver-Oasis Production Corp., a

company dedicated to empowering artists, particularly Asian performers, to shine on the world’s biggest

platforms.

Online, BMO says it is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets.

The bank serves 13 million customers globally, with eight million personal and commercial customers in

Canada.

Meanwhile, Vancouver-Oasis Production Corp. is known for bringing world-renowned Asian artists in the

heart of Vancouver, for unforgettable nights of music and culture.

The BMO and Vancouver-Oasis Production Corp. sponsorship is a vote of confidence for 2023 Fiesta

Extravaganza, which is being organized by ReyFort Media’s Rey Fortaleza with local partner, Filipino

Canadian Cultural Heritage Society of B.C. or FCCHS under the leadership of Primarosa Roine.

Also supporting the 2023 Fiesta Extravaganza are Philippine Airlines (PAL), the flag carrier of the

Philippines and the oldest airline in Asia, and 88 Supermarket, home to one of the largest selections of

ethnic foods in Greater Vancouver.

Fortaleza previously secured the Fiesta Extravaganza franchise for Western Canada from event organizer

Von Canton of Ontario.

International and local talents have lined up to provide entertainment at the 2023 Fiesta Extravaganza

to be held at the Surrey Civic Plaza, which is located beside city hall.

In addition to musical and dance presentations, Fiesta Extravaganza will also feature fun-filled Filipino

games, pop-up markets for various merchandise items, and food stalls and trucks.

“We are preparing a program featuring a glittering array of talents from outside and inside Canada to

entertain our guests,” Fortaleza said.

Fortaleza said that the full line-up will be announced closer to the July 22 and July 23 event.

“Visitors are going to have a blast with our mini-concerts and shows,” Fortaleza said.

In addition, exhibitors and merchandisers are quickly filling up spots at the event.

“We are receiving a lot of reservations and we are happy to accommodate everyone,” Fortaleza said.

Fiesta Extravaganza is being delivered for the first time in Western Canada.

Fiesta Extravaganza seeks to raise multicultural awareness and appreciation of the Filipino culture and

share them with other nationalities.

In 2022, the event made history in the summer festivals in Toronto, Vaughan, Niagara, Hamilton, and

Montreal.

For the current year 2023, Fiesta Extravaganza is expanding to Surrey and Miramichi.

For bands and other performing groups, contact Rey Fortaleza (reyfort@gmail.com and/or 778-895-

6667) and Jojo Alpuerto (604-616-1953)

