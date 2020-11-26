Perasol: Kobe can star for Gilas quintet

  • admin
  • November 26, 2020
  • Basketball
  • Page Views 43

    • UNIVERSITY of the Philippines star forward Kobe Paras has what it takes to star for Gilas Pilipinas, according to Fighting Maroons coach Bo Perasol.

    Perasol is also convinced Paras’ stint, whether he makes it to the final 12 or not, will only make him a better player.

    “Kobe (Paras) is a worthy leader of that team. He has the experience, the talent, and the skills to lead the way for the other guys,” Perasol told Malaya-Business Insight.

    “Him playing in that level of competition will make him a better player,” he added.

    The 6-foot-6 Paras is a member of the 15-man Gilas pool that left last Sunday for the November window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers to be played on a bubble in Manama, Bahrain.

    The high-flying Paras, son of pro league great Benjie, played for La Salle Greenhills in high school and endured a tumultuous collegiate career after chasing his NBA dream.

    He committed to the UCLA Bruins in 2015 but after a year, he entered Creighton University where he played sparingly in 15 games for the Bluejays.

    In 2017, Paras was set to join Cal State Northridge and undergo a one-year residency but after the departure of head coach Reggie Theus, Paras decided to leave and return to the Philippines.

    Paras averaged 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.5 blocks for UP in the last UAAP cage wars where he was named to the Mythical team.

    Big man Isaac Go, guard Rey Suerte, and twins Matt and Mike Nieto, all Gilas special draftees last year, and wingman Jaydee Tungcab spearhead the all-amateur squad.

    Completing the team are Paras’ Maroons teammates Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño, Dave Ildefonso, Will Navarro, and Dwight Ramos of Ateneo, La Salle slotman Justine Baltazar, reigning NCAA MVP Calvin Oftana and San Beda University teammate Kemark Cariño.

    Despite nursing a fractured right shoulder injury, wingman Allyn Bulanadi still joined Gilas in Bahrain.(M. Jugado, Malaya)

    Share

    Previous Story

    NBA commissioner shares how G League will help Kai Sotto

    Next Story

    Meralco: From Reddy Kilowatts to Bolts

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 26 November 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      Filipino community disappointed as Mable Elmore ignored again for B.C. NDP cabinet

      There is a lot of disappointment in the Filipino community as B.C. NDP Premier John Horgan unveiled his new Cabinet today (November 26). Filipinos have asked Horgan to include the only Filipino-Canadian member of the legislative assembly (MLA) in cabinet, but this did not happen. Mable Elmore has been ...

    • 26 November 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      Why the Filipino community wants Mable Elmore in Cabinet

      As a young Filipino Canadian, I know how important representation is. After a historic election victory and a record 19 IBPOC MLAs elected, it is important that the BC NDP government continues its commitment to diversity and representation. With that being stated, it is important that the Filipino community ...

    • 26 November 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      Filipinos want voice heard by B.C. NDP government

      As the Philippine Asian News Today (PNT) went to press Wednesday (November 24), the community has received no word about a matter regarding their wish to be represented in the new B.C. NDP government of Premier John Horgan. The community has released two public calls urging Horgan to name ...

    • 26 November 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      FCCHS’s “12 Days of Christmas / Labindalawang Araw ng Pasko”, a virtual Christmas celebration

      Filipinos celebrate Christmas for the longest and have the most fun. It kicks off in September with fairy lights and artificial trees decorating malls, festive tunes on the radio and party-packed journals. But the Covid19 pandemic is bent to become the grinch that spoils the four-month-long celebration this year. ...

    • 24 November 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      B.C. NDP will anger Filipino community if Mable Elmore is ignored again for cabinet

      The Filipino community has united behind the call for Mable Elmore to get a seat in the incoming cabinet of B.C. NDP Premier John Horgan. More than 50 community associations have backed up a petition asking Horgan not to bypass Elmore again for cabinet. Failure to do so would ...

    %d bloggers like this: