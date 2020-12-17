Pinoy jins haul 4 medals in World Taekwondo Poomsae tilt

  December 17, 2020
    • The Philippine national poomsae team hauled medals in the conclusion of the month-long 2020 Online World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships on Monday night.

    Ernesto Guzman bannered the Filipinos campaign as he seized the gold medal in the G2 Individual Male U-40 division, scoring 7.350 points.

    Guzman, who won the world championship in the U-30 Male division with Jean Pierre Sabido and Glenn Alava seven years ago, outlasted the other finalists Ho-yong Ji of South Korea, Hamid Nazari of Iran and Cheng-en Lu of Taiwan.

    The daughter-father tandem of Jocel and June Ninobla then won the Philippines a silver medal in the Open Family Pair- All Ages division.

    The Ninoblas scored 7.320 points, behind the gold medalists Hamid and Reza Nazari of Iran with 7.350 points.

    June Ninobla also won a bronze medal in the G2 Individual Male U-60 division as he earned 7.280 points. Eun ig Lee of the US also pocketed a bronze medal with 7.060 points.

    Jocel Ninobla won herself a bronze medal as well in the G2 Individual U-30 Female division, with the University of Santo Tomas product and 2019 Southeast Asian Games champion amassing 7.280 points.

    National team poomsae coach Rani Ann Ortega gladly announced the success of the Philippine squad on Monday in a Facebook post.

    “One gold, one silver, two bronzes, four finalists, three semifinalists,” she added.

