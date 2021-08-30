Bejino first to plunge for PH at Paralympics

  • admin
  • August 30, 2021
  • Filipino Athletes
  • Page Views 33

    • TOKYO: All eyes will be on swimmer Gary Bejino, who will be the first Filipino campaigner to plunge into action in the World Para Games as he competes in the men’s SM6 200-meter individual medley at the Tokyo Aquatic Center here on Thursday.

    A back-to-back gold medalist in the Asean Para Games in the 2015 Singapore and 2017 Malaysia editions, respectively, Bejino is racing in lane No. 7 in the second of three heats starting at 9:32 a.m. (8:32 a.m. Manila time).

    The top eight overall finishers in the heats will enter the finals scheduled at 5:22 p.m. (4:22 p.m.) later in the day.

    Bejino would have been joined by another para-athlete in competing in the second day of action of the World Para Games in the stint supported by the Philippine Sports Commission. But powerlifter Achelle Guion, who also set to compete Thursday, had to stay at home in the country after testing positive for Covid-19 on the day of the Philippine contingent’s departure for Tokyo last Sunday, the Philippine Paralympic Committee announced last Tuesday.

    “Medyo kinakabahan po kasi ako ang unang sasabak sa atin pero kaya pong labanan,” said the 23-year-old athlete, who was electrocuted at the age of seven that left his entire body badly burnt and prompted attending doctors to amputate his right arm and left leg.

    “They (Bejino and Gawilan) are very trainable, and they accept what coaches tell them to do. It’s very hard to find athletes with that same kind of mentality,” said Rosario, a two-time Olympian, who was the chef de mission of the national Paralympic squad in the 2015 Asean Para Games in Singapore. (TMT)

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    Manny Pacquiao: “In My Entire Career, Ugas Was One Of The Easiest Opponents”

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 30 August 2021
      2 hours ago No comment

      Juan on Juan: Ben and Laila Pires and the VFCA/BCHS

      There are two difficulties writers face when putting together a feature article – one, there’s very few things that you can highlight about the person you’re writing about, and the other, there’s so many great things the person does that you will need a 20-volume encyclopedia to finish writing ...

    • 30 August 2021
      3 hours ago No comment

      Knights of Columbus, BC & Yukon elects Filipino from Cebu, Philippines as State Deputy

      Sir Knight Edgardo Panes, also known as Ed, born and raised in Cebu, Philippines has been elected as State Deputy by the Knights of Columbus delegates for the fraternal year 2021-22 during their Annual General Meeting and Convention held virtually on May 29, 2021. Ed, a mechanical engineer, is ...

    • 26 August 2021
      4 days ago No comment

      PM Trudeau to help first time homebuyers

      Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau outlined his party’s plan to make it easier to buy a home across the country, vowing anew to address a housing affordability crisis that has grown since he came to office. What the Liberals unveiled Tuesday would tweak programs aimed at first-time homebuyers, including one ...

    • 26 August 2021
      4 days ago No comment

      Two Pinays vie for history in September 20 federal election

      Canadians are going to the polls on September 20, and in Vancouver, two Filipino Canadian women are going for historic breakthroughs. No Filipino Canadian woman has been elected to the House of Commons, and Virginia Bremner and Naden Abenes are hoping they can make it. Bremner is the Liberal ...

    • 20 August 2021
      1 week ago No comment

      “I was a Yordenis Ugas 20 years ago” – Manny Pacquiao

      Five days from today on Saturday (Sunday in Manila), Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will battle Cuban WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugas for the latter’s ill-gotten diadem in what is a flashback of the now Philippine Senator’s fight against South African Lehlo Ledwaba 20 years ago that set ...

    %d bloggers like this: