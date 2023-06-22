B.C., viaSport take steps to make amateur sport safer

The Province and viaSport are improving safety in sports by continuing

to provide education about safe sport, and by taking steps toward an

independent complaints process for B.C.’s amateur sport sector.

“Everyone deserves to have positive experiences in sport so they can

benefit from the incredible power of active living, and improve physical

and mental well-being,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts,

Culture and Sport. “Since 2019, we have been working with viaSport

to advance the safe sport culture in B.C. The sector has asked for

more support, and we are now ready to take this important step to

increase protection, accountability and awareness for all participants.”

The Province is providing $7.8 million in response to commitments

made to federal and provincial partners to address safe-sport

challenges. The independent process will help create an effective, fair

and consistent mechanism to report and respond to complaints. It will

also allow sport organizations to focus on programs, instead of

managing their own complaints systems. Implemented by a third-party

service provider, it will also make it easier for people to know where

to seek help when they need it. The new process will benefit all

participants connected to sport organizations that receive provincial

funding and are accredited by viaSport. ViaSport will engage with the

sport sector to determine the breadth of services needed and a

timeline for implementation.

“ViaSport British Columbia is committed to developing long-term

solutions to address maltreatment in sport,” said Charlene

Krepiakevich, CEO, viaSport. “This investment enables us to build on

the success of our PlaySafeBC program, and to advance the

prevention of maltreatment. It also enables us to continue to work with

the amateur sport sector on the creation of an independent third-party

mechanism to help everyone respond and report more easily,

upholding safety in sport.”

ViaSport will also continue to bolster the PlaySafe BC program to

increase awareness of accepted and expected behaviours, promote the

importance of safe sport and increase protection for all participants.

“As a coach and as a parent, I know how important it is to integrate

safe sport into everything we do,” said Adam Frost, a wheelchair

rugby coach and coach trainer. “The more awareness and tools we

have to keep our athletes emotionally, physically and mentally safe,

the more likely it is that we all perform better.”

Evan Dunfee, a Richmond-based Olympian, said: “It’s exciting to know

this new reporting tool is being developed. This independent process

will help keep everyone safer as it will provide a vital link for athletes

to raise their voice when they experience or witness a safe-sport

violation.” (news.gov.bc.ca)

