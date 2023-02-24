Entrepreneurship is not exclusively for adults as Estella Banez made the term kidtrepreneurship a buzzword for the generation. At eight years old, the third grader oozes with talent, as she started her marketing and sales career early, helping her mom sell her children’s book called, “See Yah in the morning! A bedtime story.” She also raises money for charities like Canucks Autism Network, AutismBC, Richmond Cares, Richmond Gives and other local charities, as well as having her own podcast, “Estella Says” on Spotify and other podcast sites and Youtube.

She came up with her business OMB Oh My Bling Designs by Estella which she launched at the Maligayang Pasko 2023 event of the Philippine Consulate at St. Patrick’s gym in Vancouver, at which she also sang the Philippine National anthem and did a few more Christmas songs to entertain the crowd.

“I launched my business when I was 5-years-old. I had a fashion show and launch of my handmade jewelry line to fundraise for a local charity that helps families during Christmas time,” Estella shares. “I love bling and I love creating beautiful accessories for kids and grownups. Actually, I love to help my community by giving part of the earnings from my jewelry sales to local charities. Last year, I added one-of-a-kind bows to my jewelry and accessories collection.”

Estella attends an online/home-based school so that she has time to focus on her interests and to grow her business and come up with new ideas on expanding her products. “I also sing at community events,” she adds.

Estella has a series of Filipino flag inspired bows and jewelry collections that she is proud of, because she is a proud Pinay at heart even though she was born in Canada. She says she wants to see Filipino-Canadian kids and grown-ups wear her designs and be proud of their heritage, too. Aside from this, some of the proceeds of her sales go to selected charities.

Her family really encourages her to treasure her Filipino heritage. “I want to be fluent in Tagalog, eat yummy Filipino food like turon and pancit which are my favourites, watch teleseryes with my mom and grandparents and be proud to be a Filipino-Canadian jewelry designer, singer, podcaster, ventriloquist, vlogger and entrepreneur,” says the multi-talented youngster.

Estella knows that being a Filipino-Canadian kidtrepreneur is something to be proud of. “I think when fellow kababayans find out that I’m Filipino, especially kids like me, they feel like they are supporting a family member and really I just hope that everyone will buy my products and be happy with them,” she says.

With all the courage and business savvy wrapped up in a talented package, Estella sure knows how to win customers and hearts at the same time.

“I just want to make sure I am using my gifts and talents wisely,” Estella says.

Straight from the mouth of babes.

(For more information and to order, go to Estella’s Facebook page OMB Oh My Bling Designs by Estella or our family’s Facebook and Instagram page, Bammstella Creations. People can watch her singing videos and vlogs on our YouTube channel, bammstella creations. They can also email them at bammstella@gmail.com)

