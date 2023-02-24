Name: Donna Clacer – Miss Philippines International of Canada 2023

Birthday: September 21st

Place of Birth / Present City: Burnaby, BC

Dream Job: Actor/Entertainer

Something I love about myself: I have always been so courageous! Ever since I was a little girl, I was never afraid to go after something I desired. I am always thinking with a positive mindset and looking for the beauty in things.

Role Model: Ariana Grande, Zendaya, Catriona Gray.

Favourite Actors: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Felix Mallard

Favourite Vocalists: Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber

Favourite Quote: “Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another steppingstone to greatness.” – Oprah Winfrey

I’ve attached 2 photos below. Let me know if you have any questions!

Like this: Like Loading...