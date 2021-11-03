PM Trudeau welcomes new Cabinet

  • November 3, 2021
  • Local News
    • The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the members of Cabinet following this fall’s election, when Canadians chose to keep Canada moving forward. This diverse team will continue to find real solutions to the challenges that Canadians face, and deliver on a progressive agenda, as we finish the fight against COVID-19 and build a better future for everyone.

    The past year and a half have been difficult for Canadians. We have all made sacrifices to keep each other and our communities safe from COVID-19, and the Government of Canada has had people’s backs every step of the way. As we continue to take strong action to beat the pandemic and get the job done on the vaccine rollout, the government will keep putting Canadians first and delivering on their priorities. We will create new jobs and grow the middle class, put home ownership back in reach for Canadians, accelerate our fight against climate change, deliver on $10-a-day child care, and walk the shared path of reconciliation. Together, we will continue to move Canada forward for everyone.

    The new Cabinet appointed can be seen on PM’s website: pm.gc.ca

