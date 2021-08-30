‘Patently unethical’: Poll watchdog blasts Comelec’s deal with Dennis Uy-linked F2

  • admin
  • August 30, 2021
  • News
  • Page Views 38

    • An election watchdog on Wednesday branded as “patently unethical” the partnership between the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and F2 Logistics Philippines, said to be owned by Davao tycoon Dennis Uy, for a crucial delivery service for Halalan 2022.
    “It may be technically legal but it is patently unethical. F2 Logistics’ partnership with Comelec compromises the integrity of the 2022 polls,” Kontra Daya convenor Danilo Arao told ABS-CBN News.

    Comelec commissioner Marlon Casquejo earlier confirmed that the poll body en banc has awarded a P1.61-billion logistics contract to F2, making it in charge of transporting, delivery, and warehousing of election materials, equipment, and other paraphernalia for the May 2022 elections.

    “It just so happened that we are just following the GPPB (Government Procurement Policy Board) rules as I have said that we have to comply with the lowest calculated bid… F2 Logistics [has] the lowest calculated bid in the deployment of AES supplies,” Casquejo said.

    But for Kontra Daya, the issue goes beyond the legality of the deal.

    “A major campaign contributor of the Duterte presidential campaign gets to be in charge of transportation of election paraphernalia, equipment and supplies. There is clearly something wrong with this picture that no amount of legal technicalities can debunk,” Arao said.

    Uy is the 4th largest campaign donor to President Rodrigo Duterte’s 2016 presidential bid, contributing P30 million.

    While Uy has not publicly confirmed or denied his ownership of F2 Logistics, ABS-CBN News has obtained an annual report of Phoenix Petroleum Philippines submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2020, where it listed F2 Logistics as a subsidiary of Udenna Management & Resources Corp., under the parent company Udenna Corporation in which Uy sits as chairman and president.

    A Wall Street Journal profile also listed Uy as chairman at F2 Logistics. (J.E. Villaruel, abs-cbn)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Agri dept inks deal with US paving way for more pineapple, mango exports

    Next Story

    B.C. launches proof of vaccination to stop spread of COVID-19

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 30 August 2021
      2 hours ago No comment

      Juan on Juan: Ben and Laila Pires and the VFCA/BCHS

      There are two difficulties writers face when putting together a feature article – one, there’s very few things that you can highlight about the person you’re writing about, and the other, there’s so many great things the person does that you will need a 20-volume encyclopedia to finish writing ...

    • 30 August 2021
      3 hours ago No comment

      Knights of Columbus, BC & Yukon elects Filipino from Cebu, Philippines as State Deputy

      Sir Knight Edgardo Panes, also known as Ed, born and raised in Cebu, Philippines has been elected as State Deputy by the Knights of Columbus delegates for the fraternal year 2021-22 during their Annual General Meeting and Convention held virtually on May 29, 2021. Ed, a mechanical engineer, is ...

    • 26 August 2021
      4 days ago No comment

      PM Trudeau to help first time homebuyers

      Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau outlined his party’s plan to make it easier to buy a home across the country, vowing anew to address a housing affordability crisis that has grown since he came to office. What the Liberals unveiled Tuesday would tweak programs aimed at first-time homebuyers, including one ...

    • 26 August 2021
      4 days ago No comment

      Two Pinays vie for history in September 20 federal election

      Canadians are going to the polls on September 20, and in Vancouver, two Filipino Canadian women are going for historic breakthroughs. No Filipino Canadian woman has been elected to the House of Commons, and Virginia Bremner and Naden Abenes are hoping they can make it. Bremner is the Liberal ...

    • 20 August 2021
      1 week ago No comment

      “I was a Yordenis Ugas 20 years ago” – Manny Pacquiao

      Five days from today on Saturday (Sunday in Manila), Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will battle Cuban WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugas for the latter’s ill-gotten diadem in what is a flashback of the now Philippine Senator’s fight against South African Lehlo Ledwaba 20 years ago that set ...

    %d bloggers like this: