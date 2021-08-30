Related
Starting Sept. 13, 2021, proof of vaccination will be required in B.C. for people ...
Ottawa, ON – Today, Garnett Genuis, Conservative Candidate for Sherwood Park—Fort Saskatchewan, and Dave ...
There are two difficulties writers face when putting together a feature article – one, there’s very few things that you can highlight about the person you’re writing about, and the other, there’s so many great things the person does that you will need a 20-volume encyclopedia to finish writing ...
Sir Knight Edgardo Panes, also known as Ed, born and raised in Cebu, Philippines has been elected as State Deputy by the Knights of Columbus delegates for the fraternal year 2021-22 during their Annual General Meeting and Convention held virtually on May 29, 2021. Ed, a mechanical engineer, is ...
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau outlined his party’s plan to make it easier to buy a home across the country, vowing anew to address a housing affordability crisis that has grown since he came to office. What the Liberals unveiled Tuesday would tweak programs aimed at first-time homebuyers, including one ...
Canadians are going to the polls on September 20, and in Vancouver, two Filipino Canadian women are going for historic breakthroughs. No Filipino Canadian woman has been elected to the House of Commons, and Virginia Bremner and Naden Abenes are hoping they can make it. Bremner is the Liberal ...
Five days from today on Saturday (Sunday in Manila), Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will battle Cuban WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugas for the latter’s ill-gotten diadem in what is a flashback of the now Philippine Senator’s fight against South African Lehlo Ledwaba 20 years ago that set ...