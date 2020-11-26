Why the Filipino community wants Mable Elmore in Cabinet

As a young Filipino Canadian, I know how important representation is. After a historic election victory and a record 19 IBPOC MLAs elected, it is important that the BC NDP government continues its commitment to diversity and representation.

With that being stated, it is important that the Filipino community is given a chance at representation in the BC government.

The Filipino community is the third largest ethnic group in BC and is among the fastest growing immigrant population. Systemic barriers still exist that prevent members of the Filipino community to exceed in various sectors, that is why it is highly important that the Premier recognize the importance and barriers facing the Filipino community and appoint Mable Elmore to a position within the cabinet.

It’s important that the Filipino community has a seat at the decision making table. For the BC NDP to continue its dedication to ensuring that the government of BC reflects all of BC, it is paramount that Mable Elmore is included in your next cabinet. Mable is a hardworking and seasoned MLA who has the support of not only the Filipino community but from her constituents in Vancouver-Kensington. She has been a dedicated public servant since 2009 and has been a strong voice in Victoria. Her commitment, integrity, and energy will not only benefit the cabinet but the province as well.

About the writer:

Jaeden Dela Torre is a passionate voice for our community and young people across British Columbia. He is committed to fighting for the issues that matter in our community – affordable housing, stronger services, and building a stronger, cleaner future. At 19, Jaeden already has a track record of fighting for an inclusive Richmond.(Jaeden Dela Torre)

