City of Surrey raises Pride Flag in honour of Pride Month

  • June 22, 2023
  • Local News
    • Surrey, B.C. – This week, the City of Surrey celebrated the raising of the Pride Flag at City Hall in
    recognition of Pride Month for the first time. The Pride Flag has been raised underneath the current City
    of Surrey flag.
    “I am pleased to celebrate this historic day as the Pride Flag is raised at City Hall in recognition of Pride
    Month for the first time,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “The Pride Flag is a symbol of diversity,
    acknowledged worldwide as a beacon of equality for all. There is no room in our City for homophobia,
    transphobia, drag phobia or any kind of hate towards marginalized peoples, Indigenous peoples, people
    of colour and other minorities. The flying of the Pride Flag sends a clear message that all are welcome in
    Surrey.”
    June marks Pride Month, a call for greater unity, visibility, and equality for the 2SLGBTQ+I community.
    The flag will serve as a reminder for communities to work together in creating equality, inclusion and
    support Surrey’s diversity as we support our 2SLGBTQ+I community. Additionally, Civic Plaza will be
    illuminated in rainbow colours from June 18 to June 27 in honour of Pride Month.
    “Surrey Pride Society would like to thank Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke for honouring her promise to fly
    the Pride Flag at City Hall during Pride Month,” said Martin Rooney, Surrey Pride Society President. “As
    the second largest City in B.C., it is meaningful to see Surrey embrace its true diversity and acknowledge
    the struggles the rainbow community has faced for decades by flying the Pride Flag during Pride Month
    for the first time. The decision symbolizes inclusivity and respect for all in Surrey’s 2SLGBTQ+I
    community and will have far-reaching impacts both from a social and economic perspective.”
    The Surrey Pride Society hosts their Surrey Pride Festival annually in Surrey. This year, the event is
    scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 4 to 9:30 pm on the Civic Plaza.
    (Photo Caption – City of Surrey Pride Flag2: From left, Surrey Councillor Mike Bose, Penny Priddy, Jen
    Marchbank, Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and Surrey Pride Society President Martin Rooney celebrate the
    raising of the Pride Flag in Surrey.)

