City of Surrey Launches Survey to Improve Walking Routes for Seniors

  January 29, 2021
  Local News
    • Surrey, BC – City of Surrey is conducting an age friendly pedestrian routes survey to learn what is most important for seniors when they walk or wheel, using mobility devices, to various destinations in their neighbourhood.

    “City of Surrey is leading the way in supporting healthy active aging through its Age Friendly Strategy for Seniors, a framework that ensures seniors, families and caregivers are supported through advocacy, policy, partnering and service delivery,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “The pedestrian routes project aims to develop a platform that will increase pedestrian travel amongst seniors while supporting improved health and mobility.”

    The first phase of the project focuses on gathering public input through online focus groups and an online survey for residents ages 65 and older. Data from the survey will be used to develop tools and resources that map the best routes to local amenities including community centres, parks, clinics and stores, as well as identify and prioritize key infrastructure improvements.

    The project is made possible through the Surrey Intercultural Senior Social Inclusion Partnership Network (SISSIPN), a collective impact initiative funded by Employment and Social Development Canada under the New Horizons for Seniors Program. It includes six organizations: Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS), City of Surrey, Seniors Come Share Society, SOURCES BC, Semiahmoo House Society, and Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association (FRAFCA).

    Developed in 2014 with a vision to build an age friendly city where people enjoy lifelong activity and engagement, Surrey’s Age Friendly Strategy for Seniors focuses on four key outcomes: safety, health and wellness; transportation and mobility; home; and buildings and outdoor spaces. An age friendly city encourages active aging by optimizing opportunities for health, participation and security in order to enhance quality of life as people age.

    Learn more about the Age Friendly Strategy for Seniors, and take the age-friendly pedestrian routes survey, available until February 15, 2021.

