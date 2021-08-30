B.C. launches proof of vaccination to stop spread of COVID-19

  • admin
  • August 30, 2021
  • Local News
  • Page Views 49

    • Starting Sept. 13, 2021, proof of vaccination will be required in B.C. for people attending certain social and recreational settings and events.

    This important step will continue to increase the vaccination rate across the province and provide confidence to fully vaccinated people that those around them are also fully vaccinated.
    “Vaccines are our ticket to putting this pandemic behind us,” said Premier John Horgan. “So I call on all eligible unvaccinated British Columbians to roll up their sleeves to stop the spread, and help protect themselves, their loved ones and the people in their community. British Columbia has one of the strongest vaccination rates in Canada with 75% of eligible people now fully vaccinated, but there is still more work to do.”

    A new order from the provincial health officer will require individuals to provide proof of vaccination to access a broad range of social, recreational, and discretionary events and businesses throughout the province. As of Sept. 13, one dose of vaccine will be required for entry to these settings. By Oct. 24, entry to these settings will require people to be fully vaccinated at least seven days after receiving both doses. To enter certain spaces, including indoor ticketed sporting events, indoor and patio dining in restaurants, fitness centres, casinos and indoor organized events, like conferences and weddings, people aged 12 and older will be required to show their proof of vaccination.

    By getting vaccinated prior to Sept. 13, every British Columbian can continue to access these events and settings.

    Details on specific COVID-19 safety requirements for K-12 and post-secondary schools will be available this week. (BC Govt website)

    Share

    Previous Story

    ‘Patently unethical’: Poll watchdog blasts Comelec’s deal with Dennis Uy-linked F2

    Next Story

    Paid Sick Leave is coming,help make it work for BC and complete the survey

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 30 August 2021
      2 hours ago No comment

      Juan on Juan: Ben and Laila Pires and the VFCA/BCHS

      There are two difficulties writers face when putting together a feature article – one, there’s very few things that you can highlight about the person you’re writing about, and the other, there’s so many great things the person does that you will need a 20-volume encyclopedia to finish writing ...

    • 30 August 2021
      3 hours ago No comment

      Knights of Columbus, BC & Yukon elects Filipino from Cebu, Philippines as State Deputy

      Sir Knight Edgardo Panes, also known as Ed, born and raised in Cebu, Philippines has been elected as State Deputy by the Knights of Columbus delegates for the fraternal year 2021-22 during their Annual General Meeting and Convention held virtually on May 29, 2021. Ed, a mechanical engineer, is ...

    • 26 August 2021
      4 days ago No comment

      PM Trudeau to help first time homebuyers

      Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau outlined his party’s plan to make it easier to buy a home across the country, vowing anew to address a housing affordability crisis that has grown since he came to office. What the Liberals unveiled Tuesday would tweak programs aimed at first-time homebuyers, including one ...

    • 26 August 2021
      4 days ago No comment

      Two Pinays vie for history in September 20 federal election

      Canadians are going to the polls on September 20, and in Vancouver, two Filipino Canadian women are going for historic breakthroughs. No Filipino Canadian woman has been elected to the House of Commons, and Virginia Bremner and Naden Abenes are hoping they can make it. Bremner is the Liberal ...

    • 20 August 2021
      1 week ago No comment

      “I was a Yordenis Ugas 20 years ago” – Manny Pacquiao

      Five days from today on Saturday (Sunday in Manila), Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will battle Cuban WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugas for the latter’s ill-gotten diadem in what is a flashback of the now Philippine Senator’s fight against South African Lehlo Ledwaba 20 years ago that set ...

    %d bloggers like this: