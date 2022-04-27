Rob Guinto is a woman. Most people who see her name in movie posters think she is a man, like Hollywood’s Rob Lowe or Regal’s new hunk Rob Gomez. Her full name is Robelyn and she chose Rob for a change.

After doing supporting roles in “Siklo,” “Boy Bastos” and “Adarna Gang,” she is now introduced playing a lead role in the deadly love triangle movie, “X-Deal 2,” written and directed by Law Fajardo, who did “X-Deal 1” in 2011. She co-stars with another nymphet, Angela Morena, and with former PBB housemate who’s given his big break here as leading man, Josef Elizalde. So how is it doing the film with them?

“It’s something new for me kasi may kakaibang intimate scenes kaming ginawa rito that I’ve never done before,” she says. “May girl-to-girl bed scene kami ni Angela and then may eksenang tatlo kami. With Angela, mas relaxed ako kasi friend na kami since we took our Viva acting workshops together.”

She was more scared in the love triangle scenes. “Sa tatluhan, kinakabahan ako, but si Josef, pinalakas ang loob ko. He told me, kaya mo ‘yan. The three of us talked on how we are going to do the sexy scenes para alam namin how far we’d all go. Sabi namin, let’s do our best para hindi na ipaulit sa atin. Josef is sobrang bait, he guides me, he helps me para magawa ko nang tama yung mga hinihingi ng director.”

She was actually surprised when told she’d star in her own movie. “Nakaka-overwhelm kasi siempre, relatively new ako, then lead role ito. So sabi ko sa sarili ko, this is it, just do your best.”

She was just surprised when she was told there would be lesbian scenes.

“Nagulat ako when I learned may girl-to-girl scenes kami ni Angela. It’s good that we’re comfortable with each other. Kung kaming dalawa nga lang, okay na kahit wala kaming plaster, kaso marami pang ibang tao sa set, so we have to protect ourselves at kami ang naglalagay ng plaster sa isa’t isa. It’s really good na sobrang close na kami ni Angela. Dati na kaming friends dahil sa acting workshops, but here on the set of ‘X-Deal 2’, dito kami talaga naging close.” (M. Bautista, Malaya)

