Worst to First: The True Story of Z100 New York (G) ***

  February 22, 2022
    By Robert Waldman

     

    Music can bring people together and maybe save the world. Every city in Canada And the U.S. has been home to a radio station or two. No greater is that competitive market than in New York City, the real Centre of the universe. Sorry Toronto. Sit back and watch a true Cinderella story unfold with Worst to First: The True Story of Z100 New York. Be sure to order up and download this fun filled documentary which chronicles he rise of a phenomenal radio station from Apple/iTunes and by contacting your local cable company or internet provider.

    This snappy documentary from EG PR showcases the natural talent of disc jockey Scott Shannon. See how a kid from Cleveland who first made his mark in of all places Tampa Florida managed to take on the radio Gods of New York. Against all odds this relative rookie managed to steer then unknown radio station Z100 from the depths of the ratings to #1. And that’s number one across all North America (I.e. The U.S.A.).

    Produced by current leading DJ Elvis Duran this 64 minute documentary just flies by. With a treasure trove of interviews with the likes of Jon Bon Jovi, Debbie Gibson and industry giants like Clive Davis Worst to First derives much of its strength on the drive and determination of Scott Shannon – the nobody who managed to take the Big Apple by storm back in 1983. At a time when crowds poured in to see Star Wars’ Return of the Jedi. and the James Bond daily double of Octopussy and Never Say Never Again this new radio station turned out to be the talk of the town. It’s great fun to watch vintage footage of the original radio personalities in action as well as near them reminisce about the challenges and fun they had on the road to success. Enhanced by scores of comments from record and radio executives plus music personalities and appearances from James Brown and Madonna to name just a few chart toppers it’s not hard to see why Z100 took the city, state, country and world by storm.

