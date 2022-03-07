WHEELCHAIRS AND CANES FOR LOLO AND LOLA

  March 7, 2022
  Community Announcement
    A cane and wheelchair distribution was conducted in Villilia Village,Talipapa, Novaliches, Metro

    Manila by Sister Imelda of the Basic Essential Communities (BEC) for the elders and disabled. The

    project was spearheaded by Francis Penalosa and T1 Mobile Tax Services to help Lolo’s and Lola’s basic

    needs.

    Generous donations came from friends and relatives and PICPA Vancouver to help alleviate

    basic social issues. Donations are welcome to help our lolos and lolas in other locations. A meaningful project that will help our kababayans specially the elders and disabled.

     

    Donations of $ 20, $ 50 or more are most welcome to sustain the project in different locations on a consistent basis.

     

    For more information call:

    Francis Penalosa      236-888-6563

    Bert Parungao  (T1 Mobile Tax Services)    604-723-4761

    Ernie Ong      (T1 Mobile Tax Services )       778-928-8730

