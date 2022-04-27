The ultimate tita chikahan

VIVA goes into the podcast platform with several new shows. First is “Wala Pa Kaming Title,” a podcast featuring real-life friends Carmina Villaroel, Candy Pangilinan, and sisters Janice and Gelli de Belen. What is their show all about?

“It’s just like you are eavesdropping sa pag-uusap ng mga tita mo na nasa kabilang table,” says Gelli. “The ultimate chikahan ng mga amigas. we tackle topics like parents raising teenagers, with a vibe that is so approachable and friendly.”

“Hindi kami nagpapaka-deep or educational,” says Carmina. “What we share is based on our own experiences sa buhay. We share our own journeys in life, kwentuhan lang.”

“It’s a freewheeling kind of show, very spontaneous,” says Candy. “Wala kaming title sa show kasi wala rin kaming topic. When we talk, kunsaan-saan napupunta ang usapan namin.”

How did their friendship last all these years?

“Our friendship lasted because of the acceptance namin ng ugali ng bawat isa,” says Carmina. “Nandun ang trust, love and acceptance. Magkita man kami o hindi, we know the friendship is there. Tried and tested.”

“Sa friendship, una sa lahat, you have to be a true friend yourself,” says Gelli. “I feel na ibinabalik lang nila sa akin kung ano ang ibiinibigay ko sa kanila. And sabi nga, birds of the same feather flock together.”

The Oomph Podcast Network has more titles lined up for release in the coming weeks.

From creator-driven to genre-specific titles, there is something for everyone to enjoy and engage with.

