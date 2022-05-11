The Batman (PG) ****

Lost Soul!

By Robert Waldman

Super hero movies are a dime a dozen. Some are good, others not so good. High praise indeed should go to The Batman, a triumphant new release from Warner Brothers now stalking customers at Cineplex Cinemas and Landmark Theatres across B.C.

Thought by some fan boys and fan girls to be a close second to Marvel DC comics has a bonafide winner on their hands. And to hold the attention of an audience for almost three hours this is no easy feat as was made so apparent by the recent Bond snooze fest. Well, this new Batman movie glides along nicely at an even pace.

Atmosphere counts big time in a caped crusader movie and the filmmakers have truly outdone themselves here. Former teen heart throb Robert Pattinson (Twilight) surprises almost everyone and is excellent as the young Bruce Wayne, heir apparent to a vast family fortune who masquerades part time as a crime fighter extraordinaire.

When bad things happen in Gotham City this masked vigilante is the go-to guy for the police. This time out Batman faces off against two master criminals – The Penguin and The Riddler. Forget about past incarnations a la Burgess Meredith and Frank Gorshin. Cut the comedy cue the mayhem. These new villains are pure evil and they put the masked marvel to the ultimate test. Lucky for Batman he has a helper of sorts – the mysterious Catwoman. No not the rather disappointing Halle Berry namesake but a new conflicted girl played with considerable gusto by a fetching Zoe Kravitz (Mad Max: Fury Road).

Wall to wall action, a terrific cast, an exciting story and a sense of doom make The Batman an arm chair detective’s wet dream or nightmare, take your pick, and an absolute delight.

