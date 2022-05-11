The Batman (PG) ****

  • administrator2
  • May 11, 2022
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 43

    •  

    Lost Soul!

     

    By Robert Waldman

     

    Super hero movies are a dime a dozen. Some are good, others not so good. High praise indeed should go to The Batman, a triumphant new release from Warner Brothers now stalking customers at Cineplex Cinemas and Landmark Theatres across B.C.

    Thought by some fan boys and fan girls to be a close second to Marvel DC comics has a bonafide winner on their hands. And to hold the attention of an audience for almost three hours this is no easy feat as was made so apparent by the recent Bond snooze fest. Well, this new Batman movie glides along nicely at an even pace.

    Atmosphere counts big time in a caped crusader movie and the filmmakers have truly outdone themselves here. Former teen heart throb Robert Pattinson (Twilight) surprises almost everyone and is excellent as the young Bruce Wayne, heir apparent to a vast family fortune who masquerades part time as a crime fighter extraordinaire.

    When bad things happen in Gotham City this masked vigilante is the go-to guy for the police. This time out Batman faces off against two master criminals – The Penguin and The Riddler. Forget about past incarnations a la Burgess Meredith and Frank Gorshin. Cut the comedy cue the mayhem. These new villains are pure evil and they put the masked marvel to the ultimate test. Lucky for Batman he has a helper of sorts – the mysterious Catwoman. No not the rather disappointing Halle Berry namesake but a new conflicted girl played with considerable gusto by a fetching Zoe Kravitz (Mad Max: Fury Road).

    Wall to wall action, a terrific cast, an exciting story and a sense of doom make The Batman an arm chair detective’s wet dream or nightmare, take your pick, and an absolute delight.

    For more reviews please visit my bwebsite moviereviewssite.com

    Share

    Previous Story

    THE TALL ORDER By Mon Datol

    Next Story

    Nicole

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 11 May 2022
      19 hours ago No comment

      Angel Locsin visits Agaton evacuees in Leyte; meets Sen. Bato Dela Rosa

        Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin has personally brought relief goods to families displaced by Typhoon Agaton in Leyte. Photos of Locsin visiting Baybay City Senior High School were shared Monday on local community pages on Facebook. She is seen with her husband, film producer Neil Arce. “Darna is ...

    • 11 May 2022
      20 hours ago No comment

      RCVM WELCOMES NEW MEMBERS By: Rovic Gloria Canono

        Rotary Club of Vancouver Mountainview, under the leadership of President Matt Caparas, held a Club Meeting and Induction of New Members last April 6, 2022 at Holiday Inn Hotel along West Broadway, Vancouver. Seven new community leaders were added to the vibrant club and were inducted by Lorne ...

    • 11 May 2022
      21 hours ago No comment

      Nicole

      Name: Justine Nicole Cordero Belen Birthday: April 7 Place of Birth: Singapore Present City: Vancouver Dream Job: Genetics Researcher Something I love about myself: Role model: Parents FAV. ACTORS: Melissa Benoist, Jeremy Jordan, Andrew Garfield, Kathryn Bernardo FAV. VOCALIST: Halsey, Eva Noblezada, BTS FAV QUOTE: “To the stars who ...

    • 11 May 2022
      21 hours ago No comment

      The Batman (PG) ****

        Lost Soul!   By Robert Waldman   Super hero movies are a dime a dozen. Some are good, others not so good. High praise indeed should go to The Batman, a triumphant new release from Warner Brothers now stalking customers at Cineplex Cinemas and Landmark Theatres across B.C. ...

    • 11 May 2022
      22 hours ago No comment

      THE TALL ORDER By Mon Datol

      Gud bye PDU30, Gud bye E-Sabong   Kita ng gobyerno na P640M monthly sa e-sabong matu-tutsa na sa pagbaba sa Malakanyang ni Pangulong Duterte sa katapusan ng Hunyo sa taong ito.            Bilyon-bilyong piso ang kinikita ng gobyerno taon-taon sa e-sabong na hindi kayang pulutin ng gobyerno, at mawawala ...

    %d bloggers like this: