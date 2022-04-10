Summer is here; avoid heat stress

    • THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) yesterday declared the start of the dry season and urged the public to avoid heat stress.

    “The recent analyses indicate retreat of the high pressure area (HPA) over Siberia, thereby weakening the associated northeasterly winds and decreasing sea level pressure in the country,” Pagasa administrator Vicente Malano said in a statement.

    Malano also said the wind pattern has “generally shifted” from northeasterlies to easterlies in most parts of the country “as a result of the advancing HPA over the northwestern Pacific.

    “These signify the termination of the northeast Monsoon (Amihan) and the start of the dry season and warmer conditions,” Malano said.

    Malano added the day-to-day rainfall distribution in the country will be influenced mostly by easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

    “The public is advised to take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress and optimize the daily use of water for personal and domestic consumption,” Malano said. “Pagasa will continue to monitor the day-to-day weather and climate situation of the country.” (V. Reyes, Malaya)

