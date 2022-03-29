‘Solid, matatag, matibay’: Artists renew contracts with ABS-CBN sans network franchise

“Solid, matatag at matibay.”

This was the caption of Star Magic, ABS-CBN’s talent management arm, as it posted a picture of almost a dozen Kapamilya artists who renewed their contract with the network giant.

This, despite the network being stripped off of its broadcasting franchise by the Congress nearly two years ago.

The contract signing was part of the “Kapamilya Strong 2022” event which coincided with the announcement of Star Magic’s year-long 30th anniversary celebration.

During the event, it was also announced that the highly-anticipated Star Magic Ball, which sees the biggest gathering of the network’s pool of artists in a glamorous affair, will return. It was renamed to ABS-CBN Ball in 2018.

The All-Star Games, a grand sports fest, will also be returning. It features Kapamilya stars competing in fun games and various sports like basketball, volleyball, badminton and golf.

Meanwhile, here are the eleven artists who will continue to stay with ABS-CBN despite losing its franchise in May 2020:

Gary Valenciano

The OPM icon, also known as “Mr. Pure Energy,” is a mainstay of musical variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

“Sa lahat ng mga pinagdadaanan natin, to be able to still do what we do at the level that we can do it in, I think that’s what makes it a truly memorable year,” he was quote as saying during the contract signing event.

Regine Velasquez

The “Asia’s Songbird” is also an “ASAP Natin ‘To” mainstay and a guest co-host at lifestyle morning talk show “Magandang Buhay.”

“I’m very happy and very excited and very proud. That’s how I feel. I mean, after the things that the network has been through, all of us, after all we’ve been through, parang I just feel (happy) to be called a Kapamilya,” she said in the event.

Gerald Anderson

The actor’s recent appearance was in ABS-CBN primetime series “Init sa Magdamag” with Yam Concepcion and JM de Guzman.

He is reported to star in an upcoming TV series called “A Familly Affair” and a film titled “To Russia With Love.”

During the contract signing, Gerald expressed being proud of the network’s “quality content” despite having no franchise.

“Just imagine when we come back stronger,” he said.

Jake Cuenca

The “Viral Scandal” actor will soon star in an upcoming suspense-thriller series “Cattleya Killer” which features a serial killer preying on women who have cheated their husbands.

Jolina Magdangal

The pop culture icon, who is marking her 35th year in showbiz, is one of the co-hosts of “Magandang Buhay.”

She had her showbiz breakthrough after being discovered by Johnny Manahan or “Mr. M.”

Loisa Andalio

The actress will star in an upcoming teleserye, “Love in 40 Days” together with her beau, Ronnie Alonte.

She was reportedly emotional when she signed her contract with the network on Wednesday.

“Sobrang saya, sobrang blessed. Ang tagal namin itong hinintay ng mga fans. Masaya ako na nandito ako ngayon,” Loisa said.

Ronnie Alonte

The former Hashtags dance member is currently seen at “ASAP Natin ‘To” and will headline “Love in 40 Days” with his on-screen partner and real-life girlfriend, Loisa.

Sam Milby

The “Pinoy Big Brother” alumnus is marking his 16th year in the industry. His most recent appearance is in the revenge drama series “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”

During the contract signing, he said that he will “always be there” if ABS-CBN “needs” him.

Shaina Magdayao

The actress, who has been in the industry since she was three years old, also renewed her contract which she said signified her loyalty and gratitude to the network.

“May kontrata man o wala, I can wholeheartedly say, being a Kapamilya will always be in my heart and my soul,” Shaina said in the event.

Zanjoe Marudo

“The Broken Marriage Vow” star, who has been acting for 15 years, said that there is “forever” in the network during his contract renewal.

Erich Gonzales

The “La Vida Lena” star, who jumpstarted her showbiz career through “Star Circle Quest,” also renewed her contract with ABS-CBN.

She is reportedly set to star in “the biggest dramatic project of her career.” (J. Malasig, Interaksyon)

Caption: Eleven Kapamilya artists who renewed their contracts with ABS-CBN on Feb. 23, 2021. (Photo taken by Nice Print Photo via Facebook/Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings)

