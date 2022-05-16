Sleepless (PG)***

  • administrator2
  • May 16, 2022
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 40

    •  

    Running time: 1 hr 35 min

     

    Restless!

     

    By Robert Waldman

     

     

    Browsing Netflix as most people nowadays stay home can be a challenge. Once in a while a search can lead to good results. If you like your action hot and heavy then Sleepless definitely won’t put you to sleep. On the contrary here is an action packed thrill a minute joyride.

    Now with travel slowly creeping back to normal and with no Covid testing required to return home to Canada Vegas beckons. But if you go to the gambling capital of the world be careful. Set in the high stakes casino world of Las Vegas see the sleaze that develops when some local gangsters fight for control of the drug trade. Here the stakes are sky high.

    Caught in the middle of a drug bust gone wrong is sharp witted GTO driving officer Vincent. Perhaps not one of Las Vegas’s finest detectives Jamie Fox (Collateral) is right on cue as a restless family man trapped in the middle of a drug power play. All bets are off when Vincent’s son is captured by some high end thugs who will stop at nothing to find their stolen property. Leave it to Vincent go get down and dirty in hopes of finding his missing boy.

    Smart pacing and a gritty tension filled atmosphere reveal the merciless nature of some local criminal kingpins. Great casting featuring Michelle Monaghan, Gabrielle Union and Dermot Mulroney help flesh out this exciting crime caper that delivers the goods amidst the spendour of Vegas’s gambling palaces.

    For more reviews please visit my website moviereviewssite.com.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Maja Salvador engaged to Rambo Nuñez

    Next Story

    After #MaJoHa issue, ‘PBB’ teen housemates face history test challenge

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 16 May 2022
      4 hours ago No comment

      After #MaJoHa issue, ‘PBB’ teen housemates face history test challenge

      After the viral MaJoHa answer, “Pinoy Big Brother” teen housemates faced Monday another history test to save themselves from eviction. In their “Head of Household” challenge, teen housemates should identify the images shown to them related to history. The winner of the challenge will get immunity for the upcoming ...

    • 16 May 2022
      21 hours ago No comment

      Sleepless (PG)***

        Running time: 1 hr 35 min   Restless!   By Robert Waldman     Browsing Netflix as most people nowadays stay home can be a challenge. Once in a while a search can lead to good results. If you like your action hot and heavy then Sleepless definitely ...

    • 15 May 2022
      1 day ago No comment

      Maja Salvador engaged to Rambo Nuñez

      Actress and dancer Maja Salvador will soon tie the knot with her non-showbiz boyfriend Rambo Nuñez. Salvador on Sunday shared her engagement news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself while flexing the engagement ring and captioned “My new beginning.” Nuñez, a businessman, also shared photos from the engagement ...

    • 15 May 2022
      1 day ago No comment

      Joel Lamangan tells young stars: ‘Ayoko ng late!’

        Multi-awarded director Joel Lamangan has shared some advice to neophytes who really want to break into showbiz. Still one of the busiest Filipino directors these days, having finished several movie projects even during the pandemic, Lamangan revealed that he couldn’t take tardiness and discourtesy of stars on the set. ...

    • 15 May 2022
      1 day ago No comment

      Gloria Sevilla, the Queen of Visayan Movies, dies at 90

      The entertainment industry mourns the passing of veteran actress Gloria Sevilla who perished on April 16, Saturday. She was 90 years old. News of her death came from broadcaster Sam Costanilla who took to his Facebook page to announce the sad news. He wrote, “Gloria Sevilla, Queen of Visayan ...

    %d bloggers like this: