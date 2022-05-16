Sleepless (PG)***

Running time: 1 hr 35 min

Restless!

By Robert Waldman

Browsing Netflix as most people nowadays stay home can be a challenge. Once in a while a search can lead to good results. If you like your action hot and heavy then Sleepless definitely won’t put you to sleep. On the contrary here is an action packed thrill a minute joyride.

Now with travel slowly creeping back to normal and with no Covid testing required to return home to Canada Vegas beckons. But if you go to the gambling capital of the world be careful. Set in the high stakes casino world of Las Vegas see the sleaze that develops when some local gangsters fight for control of the drug trade. Here the stakes are sky high.

Caught in the middle of a drug bust gone wrong is sharp witted GTO driving officer Vincent. Perhaps not one of Las Vegas’s finest detectives Jamie Fox (Collateral) is right on cue as a restless family man trapped in the middle of a drug power play. All bets are off when Vincent’s son is captured by some high end thugs who will stop at nothing to find their stolen property. Leave it to Vincent go get down and dirty in hopes of finding his missing boy.

Smart pacing and a gritty tension filled atmosphere reveal the merciless nature of some local criminal kingpins. Great casting featuring Michelle Monaghan, Gabrielle Union and Dermot Mulroney help flesh out this exciting crime caper that delivers the goods amidst the spendour of Vegas’s gambling palaces.

