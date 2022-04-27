Sheryl’s more daring role

Sheryl Cruz was included in the “Prima Donnas 2” press con with the show’s teen love teams: Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay, Althea Ablan and Bruce Roeland, and the budding love triangle of Jillian Ward, Will Ashley and Bruce Crisostomo.

Sheryl plays Bethany, now the show’s new super villain inheriting the Kendra role of Aiko Melendez before. “It’s nice to be part of an established show and I want to thank them all for welcoming me very warmly,” she says.

She says the young love teams brought back sweet memories of her teenage years in the late ‘80s and the ‘90s when she has her own ka-love team, Romnick Sarmenta, and they made many shows and movies.

“We’re part of the love teams then sa ‘That’s Entertainment’ that included Manilyn Reynes and Janno Gibbs, Kristina Paner and Cris Villanueva,” she recalls. “I remember our fans then rooting for us tuwing may show kami. Bawat love team, may sariling group of fans at kung minsan, nag-aaway pa ang iba.”

What does she think of the young love teams in “Prima Donnas 2”? “Naku, lahat sila, nakakatuwa. It brings back memories of my own teen years. May loyal fans sila who watch them on Tiktok and their other social media accounts. Bawat love team naman, may kanya-kanyang katangian why their fans support them.”

She’s turning 48 on April 5 and since she’s one star who has maintained her durability, what advice can she give to her younger co-stars?

“Naku, I look at them na para ko na rin silang mga anak, like my own daughter Ashley. I wish they’d all succeed in their careers. Basta they should bear in mind to always love what they are doing. Know your priorities, be professional, and your job will love you back.”

