CARMEN, Davao del Norte – LAKAS-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD) vice presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte is calling on her allies “to do more” to ensure a huge victory of UniTeam candidates led by its standard-bearer former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“We will try our best to deliver for Bongbong Marcos in Davao region and based on our survey, he is doing well and we can do more for him,” Duterte, chairs the Lakas-CMD, told reporters in an ambush interview after attending a rally at the municipal park ground here organized by their allies.

“Based on surveys that we have, both private and public, he (Marcos) is about 70 to 80 percent already dito sa Mindanao,” Duterte said of Marcos, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) presidential hopeful, when asked about Marcos’ chances of winning in Mindanao in the May 2022 polls.

In a separate ambush interview, Marcos expressed strong belief that they have been sending loud and clear UniTeam’s message to the people. “The crowd understands the message very well, that is the most important part.”

The UniTeam rally, which featured performances from rap legend Andrew E, and bands Plethora and The Duke, was hosted by Davao del Norte gubernatorial candidate and Board Member Roy Catalan of the Hugpong Ng Pagbabago or HNP (HNP) and reelectionist Vice Gov. Rey “Chiong” Uy of HNP also.

HNP is a regional party closely associated with Duterte where she is also the chairperson.

The electric reception of Marcos and Duterte here further justifies the huge survey lead that the two have, especially in Mindanao.

The poll aspirants led a UniTeam rally at an open field here Wednesday morning and–like the case with previous rallies wherein they campaign together–Marcos and Duterte received the loudest cheers.

Duterte’s home region is Mindanao, and is the daughter of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte whose reputation for decisive action and pro-people policies is well-known.

The positive vibes of Mindanao folk toward the Dutertes have rubbed off on Marcos, who is the darling of the northern part of the country.

This acceptance of Marcos down south is also reflected by the people’s acceptance of his message of unity.

Whether it’s pouring rain or scorching heat, supporters of UniTeam from different parts of the country have routinely outlasted these challenges to show their support and love to BBM-Sara.

In the case of UniTeam grand rally here, it was the hot summer sun that gave the audience the most annoyance.

It didn’t matter though as the audience cheered widely for each UniTeam member, including those from its Senate slate.

Responding to Duterte’s call, Davao del Norte Gov. Anthony Del Rosario, HNP secretary-general, and former Davao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Anton Lagdemeo vowed to work hard to make the leading tandem winners in their respective posts.

“BBM (Marcos) will still win as president. Wala diperensya po ‘yun” Del Rosario said in a chat with reporters as he dowplayed the

move of some groups to push Vice President Leni Robredo and Duterte or

“RoSa” tandem.

“I dont think anything will change. BBM will still win as president. Wala diperensya po ‘yun,” del Rosario said.

“Basta kami BBM-Sara kami. Whatever happens BBM-Sara kami hanggang matapos ‘yung eleksyon,” del Rosario said.

“Malaking-malaki ang chance nating [manalo]. We are expecting a landslide [victory] for HNP here in District 2. Sa District 1 we’re working very hard to make sure na manalo lahat ng HNP candidates natin,” del Rosario added.

DAVAO DE ORO GOES FOR BBM-SARA

Davao de Oro transformed into a color of red and green as it welcomed into the province on Wednesday Marcos and Duterte.

The province’s all out support to the UniTeam tandem was very evident the minute Marcos and Duterte arrived here, with the residents and supporters alike lining up the streets, waving the red and green colors of Marcos and Duterte while chanting their names.

The support became more obvious during a local rally which was organized and attended by all of Davao de Oro’s local officials led by Governor Jayvee Tyron Uy

and Vice Gov. Maricar Zamora who both belong to HNP, Rep. Manuel “Way Kurat” Zamora who is the provincial chairman of Lakas-CMD, and others which drew thousands in attendance despite the hot weather.

“We are confident that BBM-Sara tandem will win big in our province,” Way Kurat Zamora said.

Uy and the Zamoras were joined during the rally by the province’s board members, municipal mayors, vice mayors, councilors and village officials, making Davao de Oro a UniTeam “country.”

Davao Oriental Nelson Dayanghirang also attended the rally here in Davao de Oro.

The crowd was even bigger during the UniTeam’s grand rally at the Townsite in Barangay Kingking in the town of Pantukan, with the supporters cramming up the rally site.

Davao de Oro officials declared Davao de Oro will go all out for Marcos and Duterte, who were campaigning on a platform of unity, peace, economic recovery, development and job generation.

The UniTeam’s message of unity along with its program of governance and the track records of its presidential and vice presidential candidates were the same reasons why the Nacionalista Party (NP) led by former Senator Manuel Villar endorsed the candidacies of Marcos and Duterte last Tuesday.

Senatorial candidates Herbert Bautista, Harry Roque, Gibo Teodoro, Jinggoy Estrada, Larry Gadon, Loren Legarda, Rodante Marcoleta, Win Gatchalian, Mark Villar, and Gringo Honasan joined Marcos and Duterte during Wednesday’s campaign in Davao Region.

Later in the afternoon of Wednesday, Marcos, Duterte and their senatorial

candidates are scheduled to hold another grand rally in Digos City, Davao del Sur.( office of BBM)

