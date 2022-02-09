Ryan and Yeng put ‘closure’ in courtship 10 years ago

    • Some 12 years ago, singer-composer Yeng Constantino had for an ardent suitor in the person of “It’s Showtime” host Ryan Bang.

    But the courtship ended abruptly.

    “Ewan kung bakit, bigla na lang siyang tumigil,” recalled Yeng, “Nasaktan ako, kahit papaano.”

    This was many years before her husband, musician Victor Asuncion, came into her life.

    He and Yeng share the same love for music. Victor or Yan – as he is called by family and friends – was the worship leader in their church.

    To date, Yeng’s song, “Salamat,” remains popular.

    But our favorite is “Paano Ba ang Magmahal?”

    Ryan is now 30 years old.

    The “It’s Showtime” host has come a long way. We remember interviewing him many years ago. He proudly told me that his father was a taxi driver in Korea and that they did not have their own home.

    Now, not only has he bought his own home and established several businesses, including a restaurant and salon, in the country, but he has also bought a house for his parents.

    Ryan also said it was his dream to finish school and get a diploma. But when Ryan wanted to try his luck in the Philippines, his dad immediately gave him his permission.

    He has asked his parents to join him in the Philippines, however, they have opted to stay in South Korea.

    For that, he salutes his parents.

    When it comes to his personal life, Ryan, in Tagalog, said, ”Darating siya. Maghihintay lang ako.”

    Ryan expresses himself fluently in Tagalog. (E. Ramos, Malaya)

