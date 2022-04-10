RITA DANIELA

  • administrator2
  • April 10, 2022
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 37

    • Rita Daniela gets one of the most demanding roles in her career playing a dedicated teacher in a remote village in Joel Lamangan’s “Madawag ang Landas Patungong Pag-asa,” an advocacy film that pays homage to teachers in far-flung areas who are overworked but underpaid.

    In the story, she faces a lot of opposition from parents who don’t want their kids to go back to school. She visits their houses one by one to personally talk to them.

    “Iba-iba ang dahilan nila and it’s hard to explain the importance of education to them. In one instance, may isang nanay na hahabulin pa ako ng taga kaya nagtatakbo ako, natapilok pa ako at nadapa. Walang ibang teachers na gustong magturo sa bayan nila kasi ‘yung previous teacher and principal, napatay sa enkwentro ng mga rebelde at militar.”

    She has two leading men in the movie: Jak Roberto as a soldier and Albie Casino as a rebel. How does it feel being paired with other actors now that her regular “RitKen” ka-love team, Ken Chan, is also paired with another leading lady, Bianca Umali, in “Mano Po Legacy 2: Her Big Boss”?

    “Akala nung iba, nagtatampo ako but, the truth is I’m very happy for him. Bago pa man kami nag-click sa ‘My Special Tatay,’ dati na naman siyang ipinapareha sa iba. And sinabi naman ‘yun ng GMA management sa amin, don’t expect na kami na lang lagi ang magkasama, kasi we have to grow as actors with separate careers.”

    Share

    Previous Story

    The real score between Janine, Paulo

    Next Story

    Carmina Villaroel

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 11 April 2022
      9 mins ago No comment

      Robredo ‘happy’ for endorsements, will continue to strengthen her campaign

      Vice President Leni Robredo expects more endorsements to come her way in the last 40 days to Election Day, though she emphasized that her campaign’s strength comes from the volunteers who are “very passionate” and “invested.” During a media interview by the seaside in Brgy. San Jose in Sogod, ...

    • 10 April 2022
      44 mins ago No comment

      Gintong medalya sa 2024 Olympics at kamponatong pandaigdig, target ni Eumir Marcial

      Buong pagmamalaking dadalhin ng boksingerong si Eumir Marcial ang makulay na kasaysayan ng bansa sa panglawang laban niya bilang pro sa susunod an buwan sa Amerika. Sa darating na ika-9 ng Abril Araw ng Kagitingan, ay gugunitain ng bansa, ang mga Pilipinong nagbuwis ng buhay para matamo ang kalayaan ...

    • 10 April 2022
      51 mins ago No comment

      Brenda Mage bids goodbye to showbiz for now

       Former “Pinoy Big Brother” celebrity housemate Brenda Mage is bidding showbiz goodbye for now after deciding to go back to his province. He shared this to his followers through an Instagram post on Sunday where he can be seen at the airport waiting to board his flight. “Bye for ...

    %d bloggers like this: