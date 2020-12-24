Recently, in a span of three weeks, the Philippines suffered three destructive typhoons.

First was Super Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni), which hit the country on October 25, 2020.

A week later, Typhoon Quinta (Molave) arrived. Several days later came Typhoon Ulysses (Vamco).

The typhoons brought with them destruction to many local communities, damage to agricultural crops, and misery to many residents.

Thankfully, there are businesses like Dollar Smart that are keen on helping victims of natural disasters and crises.

Dollar Smart is a family-owned Canadian retail business in Richmond, British Columbia.

Operating at #100 – 4811 Hazelbridge Way in Richmond, Dollar Smart was established in 2005, with over 18,000 square feet of retail space.

Dollar Smart also offers 10,000 different products, from party supplies to household items, restaurant supplies, and a huge selection of Filipino grocery products.

Owner and businessman Samson Sy contacted the ReyFort Media Group for a generous donation to typhoon victims in the Philippines.

Sy was touched by the suffering of victims, and volunteered to help to ease their plight.

The donation consists of 50 big boxes of brand new clothing, footwear, and personal accessories.

Sy’s sons Sherwin and Steward manage the store, which takes great pride in bringing in quality products for its customers.

ReyFort Media Group, for its part, reached out to Filipino organizations connected with the different areas in the Philippines that were affected by the typhoons.

Specifically, Dollar Smart’s donations were distributed to the following, who in turn will send the aid to their areas:

-Pio Ocol, President of Catanduanes International Association-Vancouver Chapter, and Secretary Maribel Abundo-Spretcher.

-Rene Alcantara, current Regional Vice President / Board Member, Canada-Western Region, Catanduanes International Association, Inc.

-Circulo Cagayano Association of B.C. Received by Advisory Board Ching Colobong and husband Romy as Board of directors and member Carol Caneja.

-Philippine Bicol Association of B.C. President Mel and wife Rachel Abonita.

The said organizations and individuals belong to the United Filipino Canadian Associations in B.C. (UFCABC).

