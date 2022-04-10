The real score between Janine, Paulo

JANINE Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino are currently being linked to each other after the success of their recent soap, “Marry Me.” They’re the special guests of Ogie Alcasid in his “OA sa Love in the USA” concert tour. In its press con, writers asked them what is the real score about them.

“As of now, we’re both busy,” says Paulo. “I have a new project na sekreto muna while Janine is busy with iWant. So, work muna, saka na ang love.”

“Sa USA na lang,” says Janine. “Kasi ‘yun ang title ng concert natin, ‘di ba? Love in the USA. But seriously, I’m just happy to be part of this show kasi first time ko to perform in a concert out of the country and first time ko ring magka-working visa sa US.”

Janine says she’s grateful that when she moved to ABS-CBN, her first leading man in a teleserye was Paulo. “I really enjoyed working with him. I really feel na sobrang swerte ako na siya ang una kong nakapareha as a Kapamilya.”

Paulo says he is making a side trip to New York to visit his son Aki who lives there with mom, LJ Reyes. “Kasi nasa States na rin lang ako, I might as well go and visit my son. I haven’t seen him since they left for the States last August.”

Will Janine join him in New York? “I don’t know.”

In case she goes with him, how will he introduce her? “Diretso na. Aki, ang nanay mo. Joke!”

With them going to the States together with Janine having no chaperon, it can’t be helped if some folks would speculate that they’ll get married there. Since they have a rest period of six days, they can easily go to Las Vegas for a quickie wedding. “Oo, pwede naman to go there by land,” says Ogie.

So what will he do if they’d go there?

“’Di kunin nila akong ninong,” Ogie jokes. (M. Bautista, Malaya)

