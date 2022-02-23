RCVM UPDATE By Via Fearnley

TWIN CLUB AGREEMENT. Twin clubs, or sister clubs, are two clubs from different countries that form a long-term relationship to promote international understanding and goodwill and carry out service projects in their communities. Furthermore, the signing of a Sisterhood or Twin Club Agreement aims to strengthen cooperation for a global network of scholarships, services and businesses between the two clubs.

With these objectives in mind, the Rotary Club of Vancouver Mountainview (RCVM) signed a Sisterhood Agreement with the Rotary Club of Forbes Park (RCMFP), one of the prominent Rotary Clubs in the Philippines. This was witnessed by none other than the Philippine Ambassador to Canada, H.E. Rodolfo Robles who is also a distinguished Rotarian and a Past President of The Rotary Club of Makati Forbes Park. The e-signing agreement was held during a Joint Club Meeting via Zoom last January 19, 2022. Signing in behalf of RCVM is President Matt Caparas and for RCMFP, was President Eugen Tjong.

CLASSIFICATION TALK. Rotary classification talks are new Rotarians’ way of introducing themselves to club members. Early in Rotary’s 110 year history, members were classified by their occupation, and clubs limited the number of members of any one classification to obtain the widest possible range of members in a community. Today, Rotary Clubs retain the classification idea, but no longer restrict membership. Thus, a classification talk is a members’ way of introducing themselves to a new club, and providing insight into their areas of expertise and interest that could be of use and interest to other Club members.

Last February 2, 2022, two recently inducted members of the Rotary Club of Vancouver Mountainview were the invited Classification Speakers. Rotarian Kamila Del Rosario spoke about her functions as Assistant Director for Admissions and her contributions in the growing number of studentry in Cambria College. She also connects International Students to potential employers and agencies, plus guides newcomers for free programs and other beneficial student assistance. Rotarian Rachel Navales on the other hand, discussed her newly opened bustling business ‘Pinay Car Loan’ and its wide range of vehicles and services offered to potential buyers all over British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan. She also mentioned her advocacy in educating and assisting first-time car buyers specially newcomers here in Canada as to building a strong credit score and in obtaining car loans that are advantageous to her clientele.

For business professionals who would like to join and be part of the Rotary Club Vancouver Mountainview’s various community services, please feel free to email the club a Rcvanmountainview@yahoo.com.

