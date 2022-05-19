RCVM HOSTS ROTARY FOUNDATION DINNER

  • administrator2
  • May 19, 2022
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 34

    • By Rovic Gloria Canono

     

    If service is the beating heart of Rotary, then the Rotary Foundation is its very lifeblood. It is in and through the Foundation that Rotarians are able to support projects locally and throughout the world. It is through the Foundation that Rotary is made real in the lives of millions: working for peace, supporting clean water and sanitation projects, providing for maternal and child health programs. This is all a result of Rotarians throughout the world generously sharing their resources.

    In fulfilling this noble purpose, the Rotary Club of Vancouver Mountainview, under the leadership of President Matt Caparas, hosted the recently concluded Rotary Foundation Fundraising Dinner of District 5040. The event, which was attended by 200 Rotarians from various clubs, was held last April 23,2022 at Riverside Banquet, Richmond. Theme was Filipiniana which showcased Philippine cuisine, decor and entertainment. The event raised funds for Rotary Foundation on the night’s silent auction, dessert bidding and 50-50 raffle. Rotary District dignitaries graced the event which was capped with a live entertainment.

     

    CAPTIONS:

    Group: Rotary Club of Vancouver Mountainview officers and members

    TABLE :Table of President Matt Caparas together with family and special fiends

    PAST Pres: Past President Rovic Canono with District Governor Nominee Shirley Pat Chamberlain

    Dra. Samosa : Table of Immediate Past President Dr. Gloria Samosa with RCVM members and guests

    SHOWCASING : Showcasing Filipino Attire during the Rotary District Foundation

    Share

    Previous Story

    Roginne Nicole Pagcu

    Next Story

    Omicron subvariant detected in PH

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 19 May 2022
      4 hours ago No comment

      Happy Birthday Carmela!

      Carmela Del Rosario celebrated her birthday on April 27 and the celebration was for the whole month of April to accommodate all her friends, supporters and many fans. Here’s Carmela’s thank you messages for all her birthday wishes, “Thank you all for your well wishes and greetings (wall/inbox) on ...

    • 19 May 2022
      4 hours ago No comment

      Christian Bables, Vince Rillon, Brillante Mendoza feted at Asian Film Festival

      Filipino films won major awards at the 19th Asian Film Festival (AFF 19) which was held onsite in Rome, Italy last April 7 to 13. The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) brought a total of five Filipino films to the AFF 19, including films by Lifetime Achievement ...

    • 19 May 2022
      4 hours ago No comment

      Mike de Leon’s restored ‘Itim’ makes it to 2022 Cannes Classics

      MANILA —  Mike de Leon’s first feature film “Itim” has been selected for this year’s Cannes Classics, the special section at the annual Cannes Film Festival dedicated to restored classics, documentaries about cinema, tributes and masterclasses. The good news was officially announced on Monday night (Philippine time), May 2, ...

    • 19 May 2022
      4 hours ago No comment

      It’s Barangay’s ‘never-say die’ attitude, Bebe!

      Matapos mawala ang korona ng PBA Philippine Cup, wala sinuman ang nag-akala na makababangon pa ang Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Gin Kings sa pagkakadapa sa una sa dalawang torneong inihanda ng liga sa ika-46th Season nito. Dala ng pandemya ng Covid, 19 na mahigit dalawang taon nang pananalasa sa ...

    %d bloggers like this: