RCVM HOSTS ROTARY FOUNDATION DINNER

By Rovic Gloria Canono

If service is the beating heart of Rotary, then the Rotary Foundation is its very lifeblood. It is in and through the Foundation that Rotarians are able to support projects locally and throughout the world. It is through the Foundation that Rotary is made real in the lives of millions: working for peace, supporting clean water and sanitation projects, providing for maternal and child health programs. This is all a result of Rotarians throughout the world generously sharing their resources.

In fulfilling this noble purpose, the Rotary Club of Vancouver Mountainview, under the leadership of President Matt Caparas, hosted the recently concluded Rotary Foundation Fundraising Dinner of District 5040. The event, which was attended by 200 Rotarians from various clubs, was held last April 23,2022 at Riverside Banquet, Richmond. Theme was Filipiniana which showcased Philippine cuisine, decor and entertainment. The event raised funds for Rotary Foundation on the night’s silent auction, dessert bidding and 50-50 raffle. Rotary District dignitaries graced the event which was capped with a live entertainment.

CAPTIONS:

Group: Rotary Club of Vancouver Mountainview officers and members

TABLE :Table of President Matt Caparas together with family and special fiends

PAST Pres: Past President Rovic Canono with District Governor Nominee Shirley Pat Chamberlain

Dra. Samosa : Table of Immediate Past President Dr. Gloria Samosa with RCVM members and guests

SHOWCASING : Showcasing Filipino Attire during the Rotary District Foundation

