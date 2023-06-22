Pinoy Festival: Filipino community prepares to welcome Premier David Eby to grand Pinoy Festival celebration on Saturday June 24!

  June 22, 2023
  • Front Page Headlines
    • Burnaby – Premier David Eby is confirmed to attend one of the largest Filipino celebrations held in recent
    years and the Filipino-Canadian community is excited to welcome him.
    The Pinoy Festival: Panahon na para Magsaya (Come join the fun) will be held this Saturday June 24th at
    Burnaby’s Civic Square (6100 Willingdon Avenue) and a broad cross section of Filipino community
    groups are set to welcome Premier Eby.
    “We’re honoured that he will have time to join our event and we’re looking forward to showing him the
    best of Filipino culture and unity. Traditions and cultural performances from across the archipelago will
    be showcased and highlights include our Community Parade or Parada ng Bayan in the morning to a
    Santa Cruzan (cultural parade) in the afternoon and dynamic local Filipino OPM (original Pilipino music)
    bands in the evening. And of course there will be lots of your favourite Filipino Food and food trucks on
    site,” says Iane Penala, Pinoy Festival Co-Chair.
    The Pinoy Festival is organized by the Burnaby Filipino Cultural Society, the Pinoy Festival Alliance and
    the Mabuhay House Society. It is free admission and will be held from 10am to 7pm and there will be
    lots for everyone to see and do.
    For her part, Mabuhay House Society Chair Sammie Jo Rumbaua says she is looking forward to the great
    show of unity that will be on display this Saturday around both pride in culture and the call for a Filipino
    cultural centre.
    “I know that decades ago, our elders began the hard work of dreaming and rallying our community
    around the development of a cultural centre. Mabuhay House Society is built on their shoulders and
    we’re proud to lead the Filipino community’s effort for a cultural centre,” says Rumbaua, whose
    organization received a $250,000 grant from the Province of BC for capacity building.
    “This is the largest single investment into the Filipino community and we welcome the trust and
    confidence by Premier Eby and his government in our organization and our community. We know what
    lies before us is a huge undertaking and we’re committed to ensuring that everyone plays a meaningful
    role in this effort because our journey is as important as our destination,” added Rumbaua.
    According to Burnaby City Councillor Maita Santiago, the upcoming festival is a milestone event for the
    City of Burnaby because of the broad number of Filipino organizations and individuals slated to take
    part.
    “This event is possible because of everyone’s support. From taking part in performances to volunteering
    and inviting their members and friends to come – I’m so pleased to see how everyone is working
    together to make it happen. Burnaby takes pride in how super diverse we are as a city so it’s important
    that we have opportunities like this for people to come together,” said Santiago, who is also the first
    Filipino elected to a local council in Metro Vancouver.
    What: Pinoy Festival: Panahon na para Magsaya (Come join the Fun)!
    When: Sat June 24, 10am to 7pm
    Where: Burnaby Civic Square, 6100 Willingdon, Burnaby
    Who: Filipino Community leaders and organizations; Premier David Eby and MLAs (2:45pm); Burnaby
    Mayor Mike Hurley and Councillors (12:15pm)
    (For more info, please contact Winjie at 778-861-4026)

