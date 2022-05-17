Pampanga Cuisine’s Grand Opening

    • Congratulations to Pampanga Cuisine on the successful grand opening of their second location at 6094 Fraser Street, Vancouver last Saturday April 23rd.

    The owners of this famous restaurant are: Edith Malang, J Montemayor, Bong Montemayor and Elvie Alvaro.

     

    Some of the guests who graced the occasion:

    – The Honourable Yonah Martin the Conservative Senator from British Columbia,

    –  Vancouver Philippine Consulate Consul General Maria Adrelita Austria

    – Consul Arlene T. Magno

    – Vancouver Philippine Consulate staff and family

    – Mark Marissen Vancouver Mayoral Candidate

    – Steve Kooner- Circulo Pampagueno Association of BC Officers and Members

    – Rey & Cely Fortaleza of Reyfort Media Group

    – Mr Rene Hipolito

    – April Cureg Bayong Canada

    – Richelle Pinay Car Loan

    – Carmela del Rosario Assistant Director of Admission at Cambria College

     

    The guests who provided the Music:

    – Salve & Ed Dayao

    – Richelle Pinay Car Loan

    –  Rowena Winnie Rivera

    – Arman Arellano

     

    Pampanga Cuisine is home to the Original Sisig. Enjoy authentic Filipino food, breakfast silogs & desserts Kapampangan Style!

