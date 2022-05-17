Pampanga Cuisine’s Grand Opening

Congratulations to Pampanga Cuisine on the successful grand opening of their second location at 6094 Fraser Street, Vancouver last Saturday April 23rd.

The owners of this famous restaurant are: Edith Malang, J Montemayor, Bong Montemayor and Elvie Alvaro.

Some of the guests who graced the occasion:

– The Honourable Yonah Martin the Conservative Senator from British Columbia,

– Vancouver Philippine Consulate Consul General Maria Adrelita Austria

– Consul Arlene T. Magno

– Vancouver Philippine Consulate staff and family

– Mark Marissen Vancouver Mayoral Candidate

– Steve Kooner- Circulo Pampagueno Association of BC Officers and Members

– Rey & Cely Fortaleza of Reyfort Media Group

– Mr Rene Hipolito

– April Cureg Bayong Canada

– Richelle Pinay Car Loan

– Carmela del Rosario Assistant Director of Admission at Cambria College

The guests who provided the Music:

– Salve & Ed Dayao

– Richelle Pinay Car Loan

– Rowena Winnie Rivera

– Arman Arellano

Pampanga Cuisine is home to the Original Sisig. Enjoy authentic Filipino food, breakfast silogs & desserts Kapampangan Style!

