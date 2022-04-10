OLGC Golden Boys Tournament Last Sunday, March 13 was the second weekend of the OLGC Golden Boys 2nd conference Basketball Tournament.

  April 10, 2022
  • Basketball
    • The scheduled games were Teams E and C and Teams A and B.

    Congratulations to the winning team: Team E and Team B.

    Fr George Atok led the prayers before each games. Fr George prayed for Peace especially in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. As for the  basketball club members to be generous, to volunteer their time to worthy causes and donate to charities like the Food bank. Also had a reminder that playing basketball is a great way to form friendship bonds among the team members and to have fun, competitive but play safe.

    Von Rex De Jose (#71), the captain ball of the defending champion team E mentioned:t “It’s a great experience when I join the OLGC GOLDEN BOYS BASKETBALL LEAGUE. Last year 2021 is my first year as a Golden Boy, as a player of a Golden Boys Team, It feels like, I’m back in time on my high school days. My team gave me the chance to hear my ideas on how to play, they made me as a play maker, director of the game, game planners, the court general. Golden Boys League is one-of-a-kind league here in Surrey. Everyone in there are having fun, exercises, bonding. Laughing but sometimes physical, because baskestball is a Physical Sports. Thank you for the GOLDEN BOYS BASKESTBALL LEAGUE, I love it, I feel like 20’s again hahahaha! Thank you God bless us all”

    Golden Boys Team E basketball fan Tessie De Jose

    –  The Golden Boys League, Great Basketball league, Enjoyed to watch, it was Fun, and the same time exercise for the Golden boys..  I’m number one Fan of Team E!

