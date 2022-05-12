‘A mother’s love’: How fellow celebs responded to Anne Curtis’ prexy bet endorsement

Fellow celebrities responded to actress-host Anne Curtis after endorsing a presidential candidate in the 2022 elections.

The Filipino-Australian on Tuesday shared a picture of a pink rose on Twitter with the following note:

A mother’s love.

‘Yan ang tawag sa rosas na ito. My mum planted this rose in her garden and how apt it is for this time… dahil ang pangarap ko sa ating bansa ay magkaroon ng ilaw sa ating tahanan na tinatawag nating Pilipinas na gagabay, ipaglalaban, proprotektahan at mamahalin ito, mamahalin tayo… Kaya para sa akin, #KulayRosasAngBukas

Anne also included the following hashtags in her post: “#KulayRosasAngBukas,” “#LetLeniLead,” and “#LuvAnneLeni.”

Vice President Leni Robredo is among those running for the presidency in the May elections.

She is competing against former Duterte spokesperson Ernesto Abella, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, labor leader Leody De Guzman, former defense chief Norberto Gonzales, Sen. Ping Lacson, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., businessman Faisal Mangondato, physician Jose Montemayor, and Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

Meanwhile, Anne’s post has achieved viral status, raking in 93,300 likes, 21,900 retweets, and 3,900 quote tweets as of this writing.

Some of Anne’s fellow showbiz personalities were quick to react to her endorsement through the quote tweets. This prompted Anne Curtis’ name to briefly trend on Twitter Philippines on Tuesday morning.

“Anne!!!!” television host Bianca Gonzalez wrote with a pink flower emoji.

Bianca’s reaction earned 16,300 likes and over 820 retweets on the microblogging platform.

Actress Angelica Panganiban, who has appeared in voter awareness videos, similarly lauded Anne’s move with the caption: “Kambal (sparkling heart emoji).”

“Kambal” is their term of endearment for each other as friends.

Anne previously said that she used to be neighbors with Angelica.

Similar to Bianca’s reaction, Angelica’s tweet has also earned 10,800 likes.

Podcaster-vlogger and Cheats vocalist Saab Magalona also reacted to Anne’s post with three sparkling heart emojis and repeated the latter’s hashtags.

Anne’s endorsement follows another longtime actor’s declaration of support for Robredo through a video.

Piolo Pascual on Monday announced that he is voting for the vice president since according to him, the presidential hopeful is the only one who can provide a transparent and honest kind of leadership.

“Ang totoong pagkakaisa ay isang pangako na walang maiiwan, lahat tayo magkakasabay na humahakbang para sa pangarap na lipunan,” he said.

“At ang totoong pagkakaisa, ay inspirasyon at panawagan na tayong lahat ay gumawa ng kabutihan,” Piolo added.

“Ang totoong unity ay pagkakaisa ng taumbayan. Pilipino para sa kapwa Pilipino. Iisa lang ang taong nagpakita at nakapagparamdam niyan sa atin sa loob ng napakaraming taon. Si Leni Robredo lang,” the actor further said. (J. Malasig, Interaksyon)

