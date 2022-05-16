After #MaJoHa issue, ‘PBB’ teen housemates face history test challenge

  • administrator2
  • May 16, 2022
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 32

    • After the viral MaJoHa answer, “Pinoy Big Brother” teen housemates faced Monday another history test to save themselves from eviction.

    In their “Head of Household” challenge, teen housemates should identify the images shown to them related to history. The winner of the challenge will get immunity for the upcoming nomination.

    “(I’m) Completely hopeless, nag-aral (ako) sa Pilipinas pero I didn’t have a class about Philippine history. I literally know barely anything about Filipino history,” Fil-Brit housemate Rob Blackburn said.

    University of the Philippines-Tacloban student Tiff Ronato was glad that she aced the challenge with her stock knowledge. 

    “Flashback po, Kuya, lahat ng pinag-aralan ko dati. Masaya po, Kuya kasi for the first time and forever, ako po ‘yung nanalo sa HOH challenge and of course kapalit po niyan is immunity for the next nomination,” she said.

    Second placer Maxine Trinidad stressed the importance of knowing your country’s history. 

    “Hindi po ako maalam pagdating sa history, Kuya, pero maganda rin siyang opportunity, Kuya, para at least magbalik-tanaw kami,” Trinidad said. 

    “Importante rin na alam namin ‘yung kasaysayan, lalo na po ng Pilipinas po, she added. 

    A recent episode of “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) raised concerns on how students are taught Philippine history after teen contestants failed to answer what one educator described as “basic” questions, reviving calls to bring the subject back in the high school curriculum.

    In the April 9 episode of the popular reality show, housemates participated on a Philippine history quiz game, where Gabb Skribikin and Kai Espenido were asked about the collective name of the 3 Filipino priests – Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos and Jacinto Zamora – who were executed in 1872 after being accused of sedition and treason by Spanish colonial authorities.

    The correct answer was Gomburza. Espenido was unable to answer this, while Skribikin said, “Majoha.” A clip of the exchange has since gone viral on social media.

    Both girls were also asked to name the longest bridge in the Philippines that connects the islands of Leyte and Samar, which is the San Juanico Bridge. To this, Skribikin incorrectly answered “SLEX,” referring to the South Luzon Expressway connecting provinces in southern Luzon.

    For this week, “Kuya” invited and Historian for the History week.

    Meanwhile, House Assistant Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro has called for the passage of a measure seeking to mandate the inclusion of Philippine History as a subject in the high school curriculum.

    Castro made the appeal following the failure of the Pinoy Big Brother contestants to answer questions related to Dr. Jose Rizal and the three martyr priests.

    Legislating Philippine History, Filipino, and Panitikan in the curriculum, Castro said would provide more spaces for robust discussions that would help build an equally vibrant public discourse on the past, present, and future.

    “Our democracy could only be strong if our citizens are well-equipped in fighting the forces of historical amnesia and distortion,” Castro added. (J. Antonio, abs-cbn)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Sleepless (PG)***

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 16 May 2022
      4 hours ago No comment

      After #MaJoHa issue, ‘PBB’ teen housemates face history test challenge

      After the viral MaJoHa answer, “Pinoy Big Brother” teen housemates faced Monday another history test to save themselves from eviction. In their “Head of Household” challenge, teen housemates should identify the images shown to them related to history. The winner of the challenge will get immunity for the upcoming ...

    • 16 May 2022
      21 hours ago No comment

      Sleepless (PG)***

        Running time: 1 hr 35 min   Restless!   By Robert Waldman     Browsing Netflix as most people nowadays stay home can be a challenge. Once in a while a search can lead to good results. If you like your action hot and heavy then Sleepless definitely ...

    • 15 May 2022
      1 day ago No comment

      Maja Salvador engaged to Rambo Nuñez

      Actress and dancer Maja Salvador will soon tie the knot with her non-showbiz boyfriend Rambo Nuñez. Salvador on Sunday shared her engagement news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself while flexing the engagement ring and captioned “My new beginning.” Nuñez, a businessman, also shared photos from the engagement ...

    • 15 May 2022
      1 day ago No comment

      Joel Lamangan tells young stars: ‘Ayoko ng late!’

        Multi-awarded director Joel Lamangan has shared some advice to neophytes who really want to break into showbiz. Still one of the busiest Filipino directors these days, having finished several movie projects even during the pandemic, Lamangan revealed that he couldn’t take tardiness and discourtesy of stars on the set. ...

    • 15 May 2022
      1 day ago No comment

      Gloria Sevilla, the Queen of Visayan Movies, dies at 90

      The entertainment industry mourns the passing of veteran actress Gloria Sevilla who perished on April 16, Saturday. She was 90 years old. News of her death came from broadcaster Sam Costanilla who took to his Facebook page to announce the sad news. He wrote, “Gloria Sevilla, Queen of Visayan ...

    %d bloggers like this: