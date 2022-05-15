Maja Salvador engaged to Rambo Nuñez

Actress and dancer Maja Salvador will soon tie the knot with her non-showbiz boyfriend Rambo Nuñez.

Salvador on Sunday shared her engagement news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself while flexing the engagement ring and captioned “My new beginning.”

Nuñez, a businessman, also shared photos from the engagement party, saying, “The best is yet to come my love.”

Celebrities such as Heart Evangelista, Alex Gonzaga, Lovi Poe, Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Jessy Mendiola were quick to congratulate the couple.

Salvador and Nuñez first dated in 2010. They rekindled their relationship after nine years in 2019. (S. Romanillos, MT)

Caption: Maja Salvador flexes her engagement ring on Instagram. PHOTO FROM INSTAGRAM/MAJA

