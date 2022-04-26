Lea Salonga live in Vancouver!

Don’t miss this performance by international superstar and Broadway legend Lea Salonga. With her powerful voice and perfect pitch, Salonga is best known for her Tony Award-winning portrayal of Kim in Miss Saigon and her roles in Les Misérables, Flower Drum Song, Allegiance, and Once on This Island. Fans of all ages will recognize Salonga as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of “Disney Legend.”

Expect her to sing lots of Broadway hits. There will be selections from musical theatre, pop selections too. People will be able to expect a lot of good music, and hopefully a lot of joy. She said she’s happiest when I’m on a stage singing.

Her Vancouver show will be on Tuesday, April 12th 2022 at 8:00pm at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver BC

Caption: Lea Salonga, the voice of two Disney princesses, performs at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on April 12. PHOTO BY LEA SALONGA /PNG

